OMNISPORT/Dorna Communications

Jack Miller clinched a dramatic pole position at the Argentina Grand Prix with a stunning final flying lap.

It had appeared that Dani Pedrosa had negotiated the changing conditions at the Termas de Rio Hondo best, with the Spaniard top when the checkered flag was waved. But Australian Miller came out of nowhere to post a time of one minute and 47.153 seconds to ensure he will head the grid on race day.

Pedrosa and Johann Zarco – who was on pole for the MotoGP season-opener in Qatar – complete the front row.

Marc Marquez had finished top of FP2, 3 and 4, but the Spaniard struggled on the slicks on a drying track, and opted to revert to the wet bike. However, the world champion could only qualify sixth, behind Tito Rabat and Alex Rins, who were fourth and fifth.

Moto2

Xavi Vierge (Dynavolt Intact GP), who was 29th at one stage, produced a breath-taking final lap to take his first ever Moto2 pole position at the Gran Premio Motul de la Republica Argentina. Lorenzo Baldassarri (Pons HP40) led the session until the very last second, with the Italian having to settle for P2. Danny Kent (MB Conveyors – Speed Up Racing) was another rider who leaped up the time sheets at the end, his 1.56.536 – on his last lap – was enough for the Brit to start third.

Italtrans Racing Team rider Mattia Pasini – second for the majority – will start from fourth, as Jorge Navarro (Federal Oil Gresini Moto2) managed to jump up to fifth after a flurry of personal best times at the end. After crashing twice in FP3, Sam Lowes lines up in sixth on his return to the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit in the Moto2 class.

Red Bull KTM Ajo star Miguel Oliveira heads up the third row of the grid in seventh, just ahead of Alex Marquez (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) who managed to get himself into the top ten when the chequered flag was waved. FP3 front runner Remy Gardner (Tech 3 Racing) came home ninth, with American Joe Roberts (NTS RW Racing) producing an excellent ride to round out the top ten.

With Championship leader Francesco Bagnaia (SKY Racing Team VR46) down in P15, the Moto2 race looks set to be a cracker. You can view the full results from qualifying here.

Tune in for the Moto2 battle at 13:20 (GMT -3) on Sunday.

Moto3

Tony Arbolino (Marinelli Snipers Team) timed the weather to perfection to take his first Grand Prix pole position. His 1.53.782, just before the rain started to fall at Turn 1, was 0.306 seconds ahead of Marco Bezzecchi (Redox PrustelGP) who grabbed his best ever qualifying. The weather might be miserable, but the passionate home crowd had something to cheer about as Argentine Gabriel Rodrigo (RBA BOE Skull Rider) lines up third on the grid for tomorrows race.

Petronas Sprinta Racing’s Adam Norrodin missed out on the front row by just 0.016 of a second, with Enea Bastianini (Leopard Racing) lining up fifth. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Del Conca Gresini Moto3), who was quickest in FP3, completes the second row of the grid. 0.003 behind him was SIC58 Squadra Corse rider Niccolo Antonelli who heads the third row, as Championship rivals Aron Canet (Estrella Galicia 0,0) and Jorge Martin (Del Conca Gresini Moto3) line up next to each other in eighth and ninth.

Despite crashing whilst coming back on to the track at Turn 1, Andrea Migno (Angel Nieto Team Moto3) remounted and qualified in the top ten, with a number of high profile riders further down the order.

Click here for the full qualifying results. The lights go out for the Moto3 race on Sunday at 12:00 (GMT -3), be sure to watch what promises to be a phenomenal race.