Jorge Lorenzo came close to notching up his first victory of the season during Sunday's Aragon Grand Prix, however, team-mate Marc Marquez's tire selection would prove to be the deciding factor at MotorLand Aragon. The 30-year-old finished the race in third place behind Marquez and Dani Pedrosa.

"I came close to victory. It's pity to lose in the manner we did", the Spaniard told beIN SPORTS.