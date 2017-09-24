OMNISPORT

Dani Pedrosa was unimpressed with a "rare move" from Valentino Rossi during the Aragon MotoGP but the daring Italian was praised by Marc Marquez following his remarkable premature return.

Rossi suffered a double fracture of his leg only a few weeks ago, but the Yamaha rider finished fifth in his comeback at Motorland on Sunday after being passed fit.

Seven-time MotoGP champion Rossi started third on the grid, but was unable to secure a podium finish as Marquez extended his lead with a victory ahead of Pedrosa and Jorge Lorenzo.

Runner-up Pedrosa felt Rossi was guilty of a dangerous move when he attempted to defend his position as the Spaniard tried to pass with eight laps remaining.

Mundial / World Championship #MotoGP

1 #MM93 224 p

2 Dovi 208 p

3 Maverick 196 p

4 #DP26 170 p

5 Rossi 168 p#RepsolTeam#EquipoRepsol pic.twitter.com/eB0tBuVUgo — Box_Repsol (@box_repsol) September 24, 2017

"Valentino made a rare move on the straight, left on the edge at 300 km/h and it was a little tight," Pedrosa said.

"It was not good, but luckily I was able to overtake him and I was able to continue to reach the podium."

Pedrosa's team-mate Marquez had more positive words for Rossi.

Easy does it boys🙈



Rossi runs it wide & Dovi/Marquez get sucked in behind him!



No major dramas😅 #AragonGP pic.twitter.com/PemeW71CmT — MotoGP™🇪🇸🏁 (@MotoGP) September 24, 2017

"It was already incredible to be here after this kind of fracture. I think nobody had done it," said the defending champion.

"Also incredible that he finished only five-tenths behind [Maverick] Vinales, with the same bike, and with this injury. His talent makes the difference I think."