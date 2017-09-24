On Demand
MotoGP

Dani Pedrosa Criticizes Valentino Rossi Maneuver

1:36 min

Much of the pre-race talk centered around Valentino Rossi's miraculous return to the track after breaking his leg, but Dani Pedrosa was more focused on the Italian's reckless driving during the Aragon Grand Prix.

OMNISPORT

Dani Pedrosa was unimpressed with a "rare move" from Valentino Rossi during the Aragon MotoGP but the daring Italian was praised by Marc Marquez following his remarkable premature return.

Rossi suffered a double fracture of his leg only a few weeks ago, but the Yamaha rider finished fifth in his comeback at Motorland on Sunday after being passed fit.

Seven-time MotoGP champion Rossi started third on the grid, but was unable to secure a podium finish as Marquez extended his lead with a victory ahead of Pedrosa and Jorge Lorenzo.

Runner-up Pedrosa felt Rossi was guilty of a dangerous move when he attempted to defend his position as the Spaniard tried to pass with eight laps remaining.

"Valentino made a rare move on the straight, left on the edge at 300 km/h and it was a little tight," Pedrosa said.

"It was not good, but luckily I was able to overtake him and I was able to continue to reach the podium."

Pedrosa's team-mate Marquez had more positive words for Rossi.

"It was already incredible to be here after this kind of fracture. I think nobody had done it," said the defending champion.

"Also incredible that he finished only five-tenths behind [Maverick] Vinales, with the same bike, and with this injury. His talent makes the difference I think."

Looks like you are using an ad-blocker

to continue to provide you with unmatchable content, disable the ad-blocker