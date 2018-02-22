Yamaha and Tech3 to Part Ways Following '18 Season

Yamaha Press Office

After 20 mutually successful years of partnership, Tech3 have informed Yamaha that they will end their collaboration with Yamaha at the end of the 2018 season.

Yamaha have accepted Tech3‘s decision and will provide its full support to the team until the last race of the 2018 season.

Tech3 will continue its participation in the MotoGP (and Moto2) World Championship and will announce its plans for 2019 and beyond at a later date.

Yamaha is in the process of deciding whether they will run a satellite team for 2019 and, if so, what form that collaboration will take.

KOUICHI TSUJI - GENERAL MANAGER MOTORSPORTS DEVELOPMENT DIVISION, YMC | PRESIDENT, YMR

Very recently we were informed by Hervé Poncharal, the owner of Tech3, that he has decided not to extend his contract with Yamaha to lease YZR-M1 bikes. After discussions with Hervé it was clear that he has chosen to align with a new partner for the future and therefore, regretfully, we were obliged to respect and accept his decision.

The end of such a successful partnership is always a bit sad, as it also marks the end of a long-term relationship. We are very grateful for Hervé‘s loyalty and support to the Yamaha brand and for the excellent results obtained throughout that time.

We will continue to provide our full support to the Tech3 team and their riders throughout the 2018 season, while we simultaneously evaluate our options for an alternative team in the MotoGP World Championship class for 2019 and beyond.

Some analysis of the Tech3 / Yamaha split: Which factory will Tech3 sign with? Does this mean VR46 will move up to MotoGP? Will Yamaha even have a satellite squad next year?https://t.co/gkmQhW8FOQ — David Emmett (@motomatters) February 22, 2018

HERVÉ PONCHARAL - MONSTER YAMAHA TECH3, OWNER & TEAM PRINCIPAL

"To summarize 20 years of an incredible partnership between Tech3 and Yamaha in a few words is a very difficult mission. Since I first met Mr. Iio in 1998, where he gave me the opportunity to join Yamaha Motor Corporation, it has been an extraordinary journey together. All I remember are fantastic memories, great results, an awesome atmosphere and astonishing feelings we shared with the Yamaha family, which will always be in my mind and in my heart. Clearly, to end that kind of partnership is a big decision for me. All I want to say is more than a huge thank you to Yamaha, to Mr. Tsuji, Mr. Tsuya, Mr. Jarvis and Mr. Nakajima, plus all the guys that have been supporting and helping us.

No, if I had to guess, I would say Zarco goes to KTM Red Bull factory team, Oliveira, maybe Binder are the KTM Tech3 Torro Rosso (Rote Stier? Taureau Rouge?) team https://t.co/ZLEC1tm7eI — David Emmett (@motomatters) February 22, 2018

"Tech3 is a small company, which has to think about the future and has to weigh the different options. We‘ve been offered a deal, that includes something we‘ve been waiting for almost since we started with Tech3 and I couldn‘t say no. But obviously, we are the Monster Yamaha Team until the last lap of the Valencia GP 2018. Johann Zarco and Hafizh Syahrin will be fighting for top positions and without a doubt, Yamaha can count on us to be a loyal performant partner.

"One more time a huge thank you for Yamaha‘s support. I hope they can carry on and have the success they deserve and eventually find a partner to replace Tech3."