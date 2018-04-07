Valentino Rossi Sculpture



After Friday practice was done at the Gran Premio Motul de la Republica Argentina, there was one more special event planned for the weekend as a new sculpture of Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha MotoGP) was unveiled at Termas de Rio Hondo. The rider from Tavullia attended the unveiling on Friday evening, joining, amongst others, Governor Gerardo Zamora and Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta at the occasion.



Sitting opposite the museum at the track, the statue depicts Rossi on his Yamaha M1 and is the work of Uruguayan sculptor Joaquin Arbiza. Weighing more than 320kg and made entirely of metal, there are more than 9000 pieces and 30,000 soldered joints in it. The wheels are formed of 4500 individually soldered screws, and the rider is made of doors and bumpers from 1950s classic cars.