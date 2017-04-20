This Weekend's Two Wheel Tune-In Tactics

beIN SPORTS CONNECT 6 will be your primary home this weekend for LIVE MotoGP and MotoAmerica qualifying and race action:

Saturday, April 22

MotoGP Qualifying (LIVE)

1:35pm ET (Moto3)

3:10pm ET (MotoGP)

4:05pm ET (Moto2)

MotoAmerica Racing (LIVE)

5:10pm ET (Supersport, Race 1)

6:00pm ET (Superbike, Race 1)

Sunday, April 23

MotoGP Racing (LIVE)

12:00pm ET (Moto3)

1:20pm ET (Moto2)

3:00pm ET (MotoGP)

MotoAmerica Racing (LIVE)

4:30-5:45pm ET (Superbike, Race 2)

beIN SPORTS USA will air select coverage of the weekend's MotoGP and MotoAmerica action:

Saturday, April 22

4:45pm ET (MotoAmerica Express Preview)

5:10pm ET Supersport, Race 1 (LIVE)

9:05pm ET (MotoGP QP)



Sunday, April 23

5:15pm ET (MotoGP Race)

6:30pm ET (MotoAmerica Superbike, Race 1)

7:30pm ET (MotoAmerica Superbike, Race 2)

8:30pm ET (MotoGP Race)