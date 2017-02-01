Sepang Preseason Test Day Three Round-Up

Maverick Viñales (Movistar Yamaha)

"Today again, like yesterday, we worked mainly on the race pace. We improved the pace a lot. I am quite surprised I could attain a 1'59 and I am really happy, because it was very fast and the bike was going well. We tried many things during this week, so I think we can have a better package for the next test in Australia. We will bring many good things to Phillip Island. At the moment it is difficult to say which aspect of the bike surprised me most. We are developing the bike, trying to better the package that we have, and I think for sure we have the best bike at the moment for one lap and on race distance. Step by step we are choosing the best things."

Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda)

Terminamos un test muy positivo pero aún queda trabajo! ✊🏻

We finish a very positive test but there's still work to do! #malaysia #preseason pic.twitter.com/XDnCftL1CM — Marc Márquez (@marcmarquez93) February 1, 2017

"I’m much happier with my position today, even if the rhythm is really more important. We did a lot of laps, aiming to do as much work as possible, and indeed we did a good job; we completed much of our work schedule, though not everything. We need to make further improvements in some areas where I’m not yet totally comfortable, but even so, I’m happy that we got better and better over the three days, which is the most important thing. Today we again worked a lot on the electronics and also on the bike setup. In the last hour I did a mini-long run of 11 laps, sacrificing the time-attack a bit, but for us it was more important to work on the pace. I’m generally very happy with how the three days went."

Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team)

"I’m very satisfied with the work we have done in these tests, because despite the weather conditions, we were able to do all the scheduled tests and checks and gather important information for our development. I have a good feeling with my bike, better than last year, something I really didn’t expect, but back in the factory the engineers have really done a good job. We have a good base, but we still have to improve some of our characteristics, even though I am leaving Malaysia very happy. In a few days’ time there will be an important test at Phillip Island, which is a completely different circuit to Sepang, and our aim will be to also be competitive on that track."

Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda)

"We were lucky with the weather today. We managed to complete a full day and were able to do many laps and work a lot. Obviously it was the final of three days in very hot conditions, and one already feels a bit tired being this is the first test of the year. Anyway, I may say it was a positive enough day because we made several steps forward. We struggled a bit at the beginning, but as the day went on we were able to fix several things and get quicker. We’re still not 100% but we were a lot faster than the first day, which gives a positive general picture to this first winter test."

Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha)

"I'm quite happy, it was a good test, because my lap times were OK and 1'59.589 is not so bad and we are all very close at the top. In general, the feeling with the bike is positive and today we also found something interesting to further improve the bike. At the end it was a challenging test but we found something positive."

Alvaro Bautista (Pull & Bear Aspar)

"It is like the winter never existed for me, it feels like I just got off the bike after the last test. We'll see in Australia if the base we have now allows us to be almost at the limit from the very beginning. It is not easy to get under the two-minute mark here, especially on such a new bike for me, with so many improvements still to be made. We have worked hard over the last three days on my rhythm, on trying to be consistent and learning the bike This morning I wanted to push a little harder and I did a bunch of laps under two minutes so I am very happy. I felt good and felt comfortable from the first lap on the first day. Even though the lap times are good I think I still need to work on some details to ride this bike the way it needs to be ridden."

Casey Stoner (Ducati Team)

"Today was another fairly positive day, we got quite a few things tested before a little bit of rain disrupted us but we still got some good track time towards the end of the day as well. We got to do a lot of configurations between chassis, swing-arms, engine mappings and different things like this, so all in all it was quite positive and hopefully we got some good things to take away from this test."

Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda)

Positive test finished. Worked hard, enjoyed it and now heading back home …! https://t.co/CkLFD5xslK — Cal Crutchlow (@calcrutchlow) February 1, 2017

"We had a positive day today with the bike, and we are still evaluating the different engine configurations for Honda. We worked hard and worked well as a team again. I do believe we could have picked up a little bit more in terms of lap time in some areas, but this was just a slight problem we had and we are happy enough with what has been a positive outcome during the test. There is still a lot of work to be done, but we know that Honda will be going back to the factory with everything that has been fed back to them at this test. They work very hard for us all and when we get back onto the track hopefully that means will have another good test in Australia."

Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati Team)

¡Primer test terminado con buenas sensaciones! /Primo test finito con buoni sensazioni! /First test finished with good feelings! #SepangTest pic.twitter.com/2xWOiqnscT — Jorge Lorenzo (@lorenzo99) February 1, 2017

"I’m happy because we managed to make a lot of progress and day after day I am getting to know the bike even better. Today I was able to take seven-tenths of a second off the time I set yesterday and on every exit I’m getting closer and closer to my potential, even though I’m still missing something. The whole team is really motivated, and we are working well together. In the last three days we accumulated a lot of useful information to further improve the Desmosedici and we are becoming more and more competitive."

Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech3)

He said he'll come back to take picture with me and he did! So nice! @ZarcoJohann 💕 pic.twitter.com/UU1bZudGOY — Aza Aziz (@ituaza) January 31, 2017

"We closed the test in a positive way and I am happy about what we managed to accomplish in Malaysia, even if it was necessary to rest my body a bit today because of the energy that I had spent in the past two days. In the morning we just tried to ride some good times in the low temperature and then afterwards, the plan was to run a series of constant laps in a race simulation, but even if I didn’t fully achieve this, I came close. During that time, I relaxed more on the bike but then I waited until the afternoon because of the tire limit and I didn’t want to push too much on the used rubber and risk anything. When we put the last new tire in at almost the end of the day, I was able to get under the two-minute lap mark which I am happy about because it was a target for me. We can see that many riders did this also but I am one of them so I am certainly pleased and now I am eager to see what we can do at Phillip Island."

Andrea Iannone (Suzuki Ecstar)

"The day was positive and my feeling is good. Today we tried to focus on the race pace, finding a good balance of the bike and consistency in performance, and we improved session by session, which is positive. Also, the settings got some improvements, especially on the front; yesterday we experienced some vibrations in braking and slow corners and today we managed to find a good solution. Overall I am very satisfied with these three-days, we worked very well with my team and the feeling with the GSX-RR is very positive. Of course, we have many areas we can improve upon, but now our engineers have much data to work on and for sure we will be able to make further steps forward."

Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar)

Acabamos el primer test del año con muy buenas sensaciones #AR42 We finished the 1st test of the year with very good feelings! @suzukimotogp pic.twitter.com/hT0vxF0a8t — Alex Rins (@Rins42) February 1, 2017

"My feelings are very positive, I felt very confident on the bike and also the back is ok. In these three days we worked hard mainly to find the feeling with the bike, to adapt my riding style properly and also be more effective onboard. Today we could also work on the geometry of the bike and the outcomes were positive. I will need more and more kilometers, I need to better-understand the machine and grow myself. It’s mainly a matter of experience, because already today I saw that as the more experience I get, the better the times become."

Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Gresini)

Test finish! I know we have to work & improve a lot, but im leaving Malaysia with a big smile! /… https://t.co/9PpekT5Ie7 — Aleix Espargaró (@AleixEspargaro) February 1, 2017

"I am satisfied with these tests. I liked the 2017 bike and it has some improvements compared with the one I tested in Valencia and Jerez. The new engine specification is an important step, although from that standpoint we still need to gain something with respect to the fastest bikes, and the frame has maintained its strong points. The guys at Aprilia have worked very well and we need to continue on this path for the next tests. In the afternoon of the third day I crashed during race simulation, but until that point my pace was good – very close to the best. We obviously need to improve in many areas, especially in terms of power distribution and stability in acceleration, but overall our situation is positive."

Danilo Petrucci (Octo Pramac Yaknich)

"There were some small issues with the bike but this is a normal thing. We knew to come to Malaysia to do as much development work. I thank the team for the great job done by solving every problem. I wish I had the chance to try a time-attack this morning but it is not so important. I'm happy because I lapped consistently at mid day in difficult conditions and I had positive sensations. I can not wait to be at Philip Island hour."

Jonas Folger (Monster Yamaha Tech3)

Sepang Test: Erfolgreich Abgeschlossen https://t.co/9GyfsHKf4J — Jonas Folger (@JonasFolger94) February 1, 2017

"I feel positive about today and once again I learned a lot of very important information. The Tech3 team and I focused on running a race simulation and we ran used tires on the Yamaha with a heavy full load. We were more than satisfied with the outcome because I was really consistent and able to set similar times even when the tire dropped. I gained a lot of knowledge from this long run, especially with regards to the engine mapping and how each different option works. Now we have a lot of significant data that we can use at the next MotoGP test in Australia, which I am really looking forward to. Also, I have to say thanks to the Monster Yamaha Tech3 Team for their great work over these three days."

Jack Miller (Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS)

"It's been a good three days here at Sepang for me. We've made more positive steps in terms of front-end feeling than we managed in the previous two years and, step-by-step, I was getting faster. We had a small problem with the bike during the long run, which was a real shame as I'm confident I could have improved my time by a significant amount with the soft tires we'd kept back for the end of the day. But, overall, I'm happy with the new chassis and how the bike is working. Yes, we could have gone faster but the feeling is good and I'm looking forward to picking up where we left off here when we get to Phillip Island."

Karel Abraham (Pull & Bear Aspar)

#SepangTest @19Bautista ends as top independent rider. Both him and Abraham leave Malaysia in high spiritshttps://t.co/J7N4x6eFfj pic.twitter.com/AAAbR2HJkv — Aspar Team MOTOGP (@asparteam) February 1, 2017

"The overall summary of the three days is very positive. I have improved my lap time every day and today we managed a 2'00.445, which I think is faster than we could have expected before we arrived here in Malaysia. It has been three very productive days. We have tested a lot of things and it seems like they have worked, which is a very good feeling. I can head home from Malaysia feeling very happy and looking forwards to continuing my physical training program now in readiness for the next test."

Hector Barbera (Avintia Racing)

"I don’t have enough feedback from the front of the bike and at the moment I don’t have the feeling that I would like. That’s the biggest limit I have right now. We’ve been trying many things and I’ve tried to push at the maximum, but at the end I crashed. I normally don’t crash often, but things are different with this bike. I also crashed when I raced it with the Ducati Team last season, I lost the front in both races and today it was the same again. We have to work to improve the feeling with the front. We are trying to work like last year, but this is a completely different bike and we have to reset for the next test in Australia. As far as lap times go, we are just a second behind the fastest rider, which is not so bad. Now we have to find the right direction at Phillip Island and keep improving to be ready for the first race."

Scott Redding (Octo Pramac Yaknich)

"We worked hard and we managed to improve the feeling with the front after the problems experienced the first two days. I still have problems of chattering, especially with the new tire and this prevented me to be incisive in the lap-time. With used tires instead, we have made great progress. It was a positive test because it gave us much data to work with in Australia."

Loris Baz (Avintia Racing)

Premier test terminé! beaucoup de tours beaucoup de travail et d'informations!! et beaucoup de plaisir au... https://t.co/8NPr8Obn9p — Loris baz (@lorisbaz) February 1, 2017

"Overall the test was good. Yesterday we tried several things that were not going as we expected, but today everything went much better and I am happy. I improved my lap times with a tire that had more than ten laps. It also was at midday when it was very hot, so I think our result is positive. We are not far away and except from the second day, the feeling with the bike was very good. Now we’ll see how things develop in Australia. Phillip Island is my favorite circuit and we still have a lot of things to try, but I’m leaving Sepang, a track that is one of the most difficult for me, quite happy. We still have to continue working on my riding style to be smoother, and we also have to work with the bike to be faster with a full tank, which at the moment it still a little bit difficult."

Bradley Smith (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

Sam Lowes (Aprilia Racing Gresini)

Improving and closer everyday solid test.... #stepbystep #testing ... More about feeling than laptime 👍 pic.twitter.com/LL7zUVmHaC — Sam Lowes (@SamLowes11) February 1, 2017

"Over the three days we reduced the gap behind the leaders significantly and that is important. We are working in the right direction. Everything is new for me, so I learn something new every lap! Among other things, I also did a race simulation, discovering how mentally and physically demanding it is to ride a MotoGP bike here at Sepang, but I am pleased with how it went. These tests were fundamental for me. We did not focus on our final position because that is certainly not our goal. We still have six days of testing before the race in Qatar and I think that if we maintain these levels of growth and concentration we will be ready."

Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)