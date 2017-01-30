Sepang Preseason Test Day One Round-Up

Casey Stoner (Ducati Team)

"Today was positive and the best thing about it was that we got a lot of dry track time. It's been hanging in the balance really with the weather because the track takes so long to dry and if it rains at all within twelve hours, you're going to get very little track time. It's great that we got out there straightaway this morning and started putting in some good laps, reconfirming what we felt earlier in the week. We got a lot of comparisons done today so it was really good to get a feeling and direction with the bike. We still have a lot more work to do, it was disappointing that it rained but hopefully on Wednesday when we come back on track we can pick up where we left off and move this bike further forward, especially in the chassis area."

Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team)

2017 has finally started!!!

And it seems not too bad!! 😜

Finalmente è iniziato il 2017!!!

E… https://t.co/bVDMOc0JIf — Andrea Dovizioso (@AndreaDovizioso) January 30, 2017

"The first day of testing in 2017 went pretty well and I am pleased because we showed good pace right from the start, using the same bike as Valencia and without needing to make any particular changes. Without the wings we had to adapt to the bike, and we still have a lot of fine-tuning work to do, both with the electronics and on the set-up, because the bike behaves differently, but in any case we are maintaining a good competitive level and it's always important to start off with this sort of confirmation. Starting off on the right foot helps us continue with the development, and if you add to this the fact that I set my quickest time on a medium tire, then we have to be satisfied."

Maverick Viñales (Movistar Yamaha)

"We have been working a lot to prepare before the race season starts and honestly I‘m quite surprised. The first day is always difficult, but I‘m feeling OK on the bike and physically good, so I‘m happy and I want to go back to working on the bike some more. We tried many things today to get a good package and now we focus on comparing many things. We‘re doing some difficult work these days before we go out to set a fast lap time, but it‘s really useful for the next few tests."

Alvaro Bautista (Pull & Bear Aspar)

Nice first love date with my baby😍😍

Buena primera cita con mi chica🏍💨#AB19 #SepangTest #keepworking pic.twitter.com/Epu5drPXUy — Alvaro Bautista Arce (@19Bautista) January 30, 2017

"It has been a very positive start. I finished the Jerez test in November with a good feeling and that came straight back as soon as I got on the bike today. I felt comfortable, even though the job today was just to find our rhythm without making too many big changes. We worked on some finer details with the electronics to adapt them to this circuit but we have a good base to work from. It is time for us to start doing quality laps. When I tested the Ducati last year I could see that it had a lot of potential, I still feel that way and the objective is to be much closer to the front than I was last season. We'll see if we can be fighting for top five finishes at every race. It is difficult because there are a lot of factory riders but I think it is possible."

Andrea Iannone (Suzuki Ecstar)

"For the moment everything is fine. Of course after a long break the main thing is to try to find back the confidence as quick as possible and find a good pace. We could already have some outcomes on the machines, it is very important to keep the comparative so we are working a lot switching the standard 2016 with the 2017 evolution one. We don’t have any decisions yet, of course, it’s long work that requires patience, but we’re happy with all the information we’ve collected. The relationship with the crew is very positive, everybody works really hard but the mood makes me very comfortable, I’d say my feeling now is really easy."

Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda)

Sorry mate. Was a long walk but worth it for the non embarrassing self promotion …https://t.co/XwUNkZp0KC — Cal Crutchlow (@calcrutchlow) January 28, 2017

First of all, I’d like to say how nice it was to get back to the LCR Honda Team after a couple of months break. I didn’t ride a motorcycle too much during the winter, I did two 20-minute rides on a motocross bike so today the feeling was a little strange for me, but it was nice to be back into some sort of rhythm with the team. In terms of testing, today we were able to give some feedback immediately as we started with our testing program, and at the moment we are going through a few small things that we have to try. Then the plan is that over the next two days we can test and evaluate some other things for Honda."

Jonas Folger (Monster Yamaha Tech3)

"Today was positive and I am happy with what we accomplished. I had a good feeling as soon as we got going this morning, so we only changed a few settings. After lunch, the team and I aimed to make a step forward with regards to the front of the bike because I felt like I was already close to the limit with my lap times and we saw that I could improve with the braking. Therefore, we made a big adjustment, but when I went back out, the weather interfered. However, we have two more days left to try this setting properly but overall, I am really happy about today, not only with the result, but also with our work. In addition, I was able to ride in the rain for the first time, which was very useful and I felt positive on the wet Michelin tires. I went out twice and it was important to experience this because it’s different with the brakes. We gained a lot of data and I have started to understand the bike a lot more so I am excited to see what we can do tomorrow."

Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha)

"The first feeling wasn‘t so bad, because in this session we finally have the ’real‘ two bikes that we will use during the championship and they are better than the first prototype that we tested in November, from many points of view. Unfortunately, it was a difficult day today. This morning I woke up with a very bad headache and until 12 o‘clock I wasn‘t in good shape. After that we were able to do some laps and the feeling was good. In the afternoon we had to finish the work but it started to rain, so we have to wait and hope that in the next two days we will have good track conditions. We will try some new things tomorrow. Today we worked on the engine and the electronics and found some good stuff."

Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda)

"The feeling today wasn’t so bad considering that the first day after the holiday break is always a bit demanding for the rider and the team! We’ve been testing two bikes with different engine configurations, but we mainly concentrated on one, playing with electronics, geometry, setup and so on. We gathered a lot of information, and now we’ll keep working. We also decided to make the best of the situation when the rain arrived and did some laps in the wet, but we look forward to continuing testing in the dry tomorrow to better understand and exploit the potential of our bike."

Hector Barbera (Avintia Racing)

"It was a good first day. We have mainly been working on the set up of the bike and although we had a little technical issue at the end, we were lucky because it happened just before the rain started. As we finished the day ahead of schedule, we saved one set of tires and this was positive, because we don’t have too many tires for the three days. Our lap time was quite good since we did not push too much. We worked on adapting the bike to my riding style and although we only did 38 laps, we got plenty of information. For tomorrow, we have some ideas that can help us improve. The track is completely different to Valencia and Jerez where we did quite well, but the 2017 season has really started in Malaysia today."

Danilo Petrucci (Octo Pramac Yaknich)

Winter tests are coming.

I test invernali stanno arrivando. pic.twitter.com/REjKhP2TCt — Danilo Petrucci (@Petrux9) January 26, 2017

"It’s always a thrill to get back on track after the winter break. I am pleased with the work we have done today. The bike is working well. It’s a big step forward compared to the 2015 version. The bike has great potential and I feel I have it also. I can do better but I'm very happy with this first day. I really enjoyed coming back on track."

Scott Redding (Octo Pramac Yaknich)

"It was a quite good day. We worked a lot on used tires and I must say that the feelings are good. It was great to be back lapping after a few weeks. We made some kind of shake-down trying to find the right direction to take for the next two days. If it rains we'll try anyway but without taking unnecessary risks."

Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda)

"Today I basically got reacquainted with riding my bike, with the track and the tires, and I also rode for the first time on the new asphalt here at Sepang. We’ve started working on the bike as we have two different engine configurations to test. We mainly worked with one bike. We also had the chance to ride in the wet on that bike, and we got good information. Hopefully it won’t rain tomorrow, and I think we’ll be able to go more deep in the testing than we were today."

Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech3)

"I am happy to be back on the YZR-M1 and we collected a large amount of significant information today. I have not been on the bike for a long time due to the winter break so I took the time and step-by-step, I gained a good feeling. I undertook a lot of laps, but I didn’t just push for two laps and then pit, so when I started, I relaxed and did it how I wanted. In the end, I can be happy about this, even if I could not be as quick as I aimed to be, but I know this will come. I also completed my first wet laps which is important as we must prepare for the season and be ready for any weather condition. I went out when the circuit was fully wet and again, when it was drying, and I got a positive feel for it. I know we will improve every day so I am looking forward to getting back on track."

Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Gresini)

New life day 1! Feeling good with my @apriliaofficial ✊️ @ Sepang Circuit https://t.co/2TAoIhglvM — Aleix Espargaró (@AleixEspargaro) January 30, 2017

Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

Happy and proud of my @KTM_Racing guys!!! 🙏 // Contento y orgulloso de mis chicos del @KTM_Racing!!! #SepangTest pic.twitter.com/k4msowmMu2 — Pol Espargaró (@polespargaro) January 30, 2017

Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati Team)

¡Por fin hemos empezado a trabajar! / Finalmente abbiamo già iniziato a lavorare! /At last we've already begun to work! #JL99 😈 @DucatiMotor pic.twitter.com/6UXgTRirt3 — Jorge Lorenzo (@lorenzo99) January 30, 2017

"At this circuit I noticed a bigger difference between my Ducati and the bike that I have ridden for the last nine years. Now we have to do two things to be quicker: the first is to gradually adapt the bike to the way I like it, and the second and more important, is to know how to do that and understand how to be quicker. I still need some more time for that, more than I hoped for, but in any case it's still too early to come to conclusions. It's only a question of time and laps on the track, so we will work in this direction. The important thing is that the other Ducati bikes were very quick, and this means that the bike has a lot of potential."

Loris Baz (Avintia Racing)

"The first day was quite positive, because we did many laps in the morning and the feeling with the bike was good from the first lap. I feel in good shape and the injuries from last season are a thing of the past. Today I worked on my riding style, trying to make it smoother, especially at this track where the tires suffer a lot. We also tried a few things on the bike that worked quite well, and all in all we improved steadily. We work in a calm way, step by step, with the aim to be ready when the season kicks off with the first race."

Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar)

Primer día de test del año 👍 #AR42 First test day of the year 👍 pic.twitter.com/BAU0GPR1kT — Alex Rins (@Rins42) January 30, 2017

"I feel very good on the bike, I believe we have done a positive step since Valencia and now I’m starting to get the confidence to be more and more effective. It’s a good feeling to be back on the bike after winter, the back is not 100% fit but I did a good preparation and I’m recovering. The good thing is that I get better and better feeling with the machine, this is a further push to improve. We found a good set-up with the machine and we started to work on the development. For today we mainly focused in finding a good set-up that makes me confident to take the references with the 2016 standard GSX-RR, so that tomorrow when we will introduce some bigger improvements in the bike I can give affordable feedback to the team with proper comparatives. The whole crew is supporting me at the best, they have big experience in helping a young rider to get acquainted, to take confidence and to improve."

Karel Abraham (Pull & Bear Aspar)

"It is a great feeling to be back in MotoGP. This is a very different Ducati to the one I rode in 2011 and 2012. I am still getting used to the team and they are still getting used to me. Our plan for the moment is to find a good set-up to work from in future. I think every rider is different and I am different to the riders the team have had in the past so we need to work step by step to continue to adapt to each other."

Jack Miller (Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS)

"Overall I'm pretty satisfied. Today was all about getting into the swing of things again after such a long break, not crashing and testing a few things on the bike. I like the new chassis a lot and the new compound Michelins, which we tested for the first time today, are an interesting development. Still, there's a lot of room for improvement between now and the end of the test, so I'm looking forward to getting back to work tomorrow. Hopefully the track will have dried out after the rain this afternoon and we can get back out there and get in some decent laps."

Tito Rabat (Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS)

Encantado de volver a la @MotoGP! Primer día positivo en Sepang. Mañana más! #SepangTest 🇲🇾 Back in business! Positive first day at Sepang. pic.twitter.com/4ZxX3kxUiz — Tito Rabat (@TitoRabat) January 30, 2017

"Today was a pretty good day. I've been a long time off the bike and returning to the track for the first time is always a little bit exciting because everything seems so fast until you start to adapt to the speed again. But today was positive; I have more confidence with the bike, my team is working well and, step by step, we improved as the day progressed. Unfortunately the first day was cut short by the rain, but that has given us some time to go over the plan for tomorrow, when the aim is to improve again."

Sam Lowes (Aprilia Racing Gresini)

Bradley Smith (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)