Rossi Injured In Enduro Accident

Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Team rider Valentino Rossi was involved in an enduro accident, during a training activity close to his hometown, on Thursday, August 31st.

The 38-year-old Italian rider was taken to the 'Ospedale Civile di Urbino' for a check-up.

A further medical bulletin will be issued in due course.

Editor's Note: While the official release says nothing of the extant of Rossi's injury, early reports out of Italy suggest he broke his leg. Expect further updates as they are made available.