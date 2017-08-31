On Demand
Rossi Injured In Enduro Accident

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi's title hopes may have suffered a massive blow as a result of an endurance motocross accident.

Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Team rider Valentino Rossi was involved in an enduro accident, during a training activity close to his hometown, on Thursday, August 31st.

The 38-year-old Italian rider was taken to the 'Ospedale Civile di Urbino' for a check-up.

A further medical bulletin will be issued in due course.

Editor's Note: While the official release says nothing of the extant of Rossi's injury, early reports out of Italy suggest he broke his leg. Expect further updates as they are made available.

