Rins in Doubt For Argentina After Ankle Fracture

Suzuki's Alex Rins is a doubt for the Argentina MotoGP after sustaining a minor fracture of his right ankle.

Rookie Rins finished ninth in his first race in the premier class in Qatar last weekend, but could sit out the second round of the season following an accident on a motocross bike.

Toca recuperarse para estar listo para el #ArgentinaGP! #NLYF Time to rest to be ready for Argentina GP pic.twitter.com/cHjV0h97vs — Alex Rins (@Rins42) March 31, 2017

The good news for the 21-year-old Spaniard is he does not require surgery after sustaining a small break of the talus bone while training.

Rins will be examined next Monday to ascertain whether he will be able to travel to Argentina.