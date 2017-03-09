Reale Avintia Racing Team Launch In Andorra

Reale Seguros Avintia Racing Team

Andorra has been the ideal scenario for the launch that of Reale Avintia Racing team, that will compete one more season in MotoGP with Héctor Barberá and Loris Baz.

The Andorra Circuit has hosted press and guests who have attended a spectacular staging. Hector Barberá and Loris Baz Reale Avintia Racing team Ducat arrived by helicopter to the circuit placed at 2500 meters altitude.

Héctor Barberá confirmed today that he will not be in the Qatar test this week, so he can be able to recover his best form ahead of the first race.

Loris Baz will be in Losail and he hopes to continue his positive progression in the final test of the winter test, so he can get ready for the first race scheduled for March 26th.

Reale Avintia Racing launch concluded with a special stunt show on ice by Emilio Zamora, wearing Barbera’s leathers and helmet. The guest thought for a while that Hector was riding the bike.

Media and guest also enjoyed driving ice cars at the Andorra Circuit.

Héctor Barberá

"This injury came in the worst moment for us, and I won’t be able to attend to the next test in Qatar. It has no sense to risk before the first race and the best decision is to stay at home and work hard to be completely fit for the first race. To be honest, after all the issues we had during the first two test this injury was a big problem for us, but we have to be positive, because I’ll be totally fit when the championship stats. The team has been reinforced with Reale, and together with Avintia and all the sponsors they will be supporting us to get the best. The team launch was amazing and the bike is beautiful. Now we have to be ready from the first race and to fight for the top five, or at least be closer to this positions.”

Loris Baz

“The team goes further every year with the launch, last year I had the chance to ride on the snow with my Ducati, and this time the bike coming by helicopter was simply amazing. Also Emilio Zamora’s show on Hector’s leathers was really funny. The bike looks great with the new sponsors and I’m looking forward to ride it again next Friday at Qatar test and continue with the positive progress made during the winter test. I felt great from the first time I tried the bike and I think this year we will be able to fight for top ten results in many races.”