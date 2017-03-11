Qatar Preseason Test Day Two Round-Up

Maverick Viñales (Movistar Yamaha)

"I feel good. We need some further improvements, but anyway, I felt good from the first day, so I tried to do my best. We're trying to keep the lap times really consistent and on the same pace. Today we made another step and I hope tomorrow we can improve a little bit more, but I think we can be happy about our set-up and if the race was right now, we would be ready, for sure. I still want to improve on the braking points to be faster, but we still have tomorrow to continue testing."

Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha)

"We did some big modifications and on the second exit in Turn 7 I lost the front. Unfortunately I have some pain, a few holes in my fingers, but I'm OK. We improved the pace and the lap times a lot. We also bettered the feeling with the bike. I suffered a lot during the winter test and I was never really strong, so today‘s lap time is important. Tomorrow we'll try to continue the pace like this to understand our level. From the first time on the new bike, I didn't have enough feeling on the front, especially to enter the corner fast. We modified a lot of things. I have to say thank you to Yamaha, they gave me a lot of support, especially after the test in Phillip Island, which was very bad. We have arrived at the front now, so it's OK. We just have to modify the bike, the setting and everything."

Jonas Folger (Monster Yamaha Tech3)

"It was another good day and I am very happy because we made constant steps forward and even if they are small, we always seem to be making progress. When we started, the team and I confirmed some settings, which we needed to look at, and this improved things with the bike. I then ran a half race simulation for 12 laps at the end of the session in order to raise my confidence a bit when the bike has a full tank of fuel and this was important to do after the fall that I had at the Phillip Island test. All in all, the simulation itself went well and I was able to run quick and consistent times at the end of it. Therefore, we can be very pleased with what we accomplished and I want to thank the team for their efforts today, they are all doing a really good job and I am enjoying riding the Yamaha."

Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda)

Little video edit from today's test … https://t.co/s6vhmBti2N — Cal Crutchlow (@calcrutchlow) March 11, 2017

At least I was rolling when I went down I suppose ! — Cal Crutchlow (@calcrutchlow) March 11, 2017

Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Gresini)

Despiste the crash 🙈 happy with day 2 improvements! @ Losail International Circuit https://t.co/JYi57Ut6hy — Aleix Espargaró (@AleixEspargaro) March 11, 2017

"I had good sensations today, despite the crash on a fast turn that cost us the time. We were unable to test everything that we had planned to, but we definitely took a big step forward in terms of setup. Especially going into turns, which was one of the biggest limitations yesterday. Tomorrow we’ll continue working on the geometry in preparation for the race and, above all, we’ll be doing a long run."

Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda)

Mejorando sensaciones, mañana último día de pretemporada! 😄 Getting better feeling, tomorrow last preseason day! #QatarTest #MotoGP pic.twitter.com/M3DI4gR2tj — Marc Márquez (@marcmarquez93) March 11, 2017

"The impression is much better that yesterday. Today I’m quite happy, as we worked really well and made the correct steps. We were missing something during the day but in the last run we found something interesting for tomorrow. We’ll try to keep working in this way, which I believe is the right one. At the moment our rhythm isn’t bad, but we need to do better. This track isn’t one of the best for us, but we still have another day and we’ll try to make the best of it, working especially on the electronics side. The base isn’t bad; today we tried something that didn’t give the results we were hoping for, but we’ve planned something for tomorrow that we hope will allow us to improve."

Alvaro Bautista (Pull & Bear Aspar)

#day2 #QatarTest done!! Just one more day of testing before the show!!👏🏼👏🏼 improving my feelings… https://t.co/1hvLuT0B3G — Alvaro Bautista Arce (@19Bautista) March 11, 2017

"Today we made some more detailed changes after finding a decent base to start from yesterday. These small modifications allowed me to focus more on my riding and getting references because the bikes wasn't changing much between runs. We focused on our race pace on used rubber and tried a few alterations to find more stability. In Australia we found something that we might have confirmed here but we have to keep working on stability and on turning. The place I am struggling most is on the gas in corner exit. Anyway, we have taken a step forward in confidence and feeling. Let's see if we can improve the set-up tomorrow and complete a race run of twenty laps on used rubber."

Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati Team)

"It’s not very easy to draw conclusions from today, also because I was one of the few riders who did not use the soft tire, with which I could have probably made a significant improvement on my time. At any rate one of the positive things from this session is that we have improved on yesterday’s time by three-tenths of a second. Regarding the settings, today we didn’t try anything significant, but we still have some things planned which we will test tomorrow. In general I’m quite satisfied with the small progress we are making every day and tomorrow we will try and get the best out of the soft tires to improve our times."

Scott Redding (Octo Pramac Yaknich)

"It has been a very good day. Things went well yesterday and it was an important basis because we worked a lot on the feeling with the front end. Today I found confidence from the first lap, I had the feeling that the direction was the right one. We have also managed to improve the corner speed and this was an important thing. For the first time in these winter testing I feel this is my bike again."

Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech3)

"The second day here was interesting but positive overall. Once again, I worked on the Yamaha as well as myself but things went better than yesterday because I felt more comfortable which allowed me to ride faster and more consistent lap times, and that is encouraging. Step by step I can improve and I understand how I can achieve this. This is important and I know now that in order to ride a fast lap, I need to be able to make the most of the tire on the opening laps. Sometimes, I don’t always do this and although I feel good after the tire has completed a bit of distance, I know that I need to push as soon as I get out on the track. Therefore, if we work well tomorrow and if I can make a quick lap at the beginning when the tires are fresh, then I am certain that I can finish the third and final day in a very positive way."

Karel Abraham (Pull & Bear Aspar)

#QatarTest #Abraham: "We are happy beause I've set some fast and consistent laps during our race simulation"



➡️ 📰 https://t.co/t7dND9ZvgN pic.twitter.com/Ujtpmp4qNK — Aspar Team MOTOGP (@asparteam) March 11, 2017

"We are happy because we have done a satisfactory race simulation, I was able to set some fast and consistent laps. At the start of the day we tried some small modifications to the electronics and the chassis. On my last exit we put some new tires in but, like yesterday, I wasn't able to follow anybody so I rode alone and even so I was able to improve my best time from yesterday by two tenths. I had a little crash at the end of the day but the bike and me were fine."

Andrea Iannone (Suzuki Ecstar)

"Despite the position in the classification, we can be positive, especially if thinking forward to the race. We have made some important improvements compared to yesterday, but these are mainly on the pace. Indeed, I was able to do all my best laps with worn tires, which is a good sign for the consistency, but I’m still struggling with the single lap efficiency. When I put on a new tire for some reason, I cannot be as effective as I’d like, and this prevents me from doing a very fast time attack. For example, in the last attempts I’d been as fast as some top riders until T3, but then in the last sector I lost nearly 0.5s from my own best time. This is because I feel a lack of confidence with the front of the bike and so I cannot be effective in the last corners of the fourth sector. We have a lot of grip at the rear, which consequently pushes a lot to the front. We are working on this, but it’s a job that requires much patience and many attempts to find the effective compromise. I’m confident we will be able to make some improvements tomorrow."

Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team)

.@AndreaDovizioso: “We used all the session to do a lot of tests and it was a very productive day” #AD04 #QatarTest pic.twitter.com/vgH3AQuhbA — Ducati Motor (@DucatiMotor) March 11, 2017

"Today was an unusual day because we encountered conditions that were very different from yesterday, both with the humidity and the track grip, but in my opinion it was in any case very important to also lap in this situation. For sure today was more difficult than yesterday, and we used all the session to do a lot of tests and even though the times were not so good in the final classification, it was a very productive day. In the evening I also did a couple of exits with the new fairing: in my opinion, our engineers have done a great job because it wasn’t easy to create a certain aerodynamic downforce without using the winglets. Now we are weighing up the pros and cons before we take a decision and also work out the tracks where this solution can give the biggest advantages."

Danilo Petrucci (Octo Pramac Yaknich)

"I am not happy with how things went today. At first the circuit conditions were not optimal and I struggled to find the right feeling. We started to try something new but the crash has forced me to stay long at the box taking off even a little confidence. Tomorrow we will try a long run to get ready for the race. I am sure that we can do better. I just have to find some confidence back."

Loris Baz (Avintia Racing)

"It was another good day at the office and I’m happy. At the beginning the feeling was not so good as yesterday, but we refined the set up of the bike and we were able to improve. Today we worked with the tyres for the race, I think that for us will be the rear hard and the front soft, and we did a race simulation with positive results. Of course I would go faster, but to be my first race simulation I was quite happy with the result. After the simulation I did went out again pushing for a lap time, and I think it was not so bad, because I did it on my own and I was not pushing and tacking risks. I’m very happy because is the first time I enjoy riding the bike for a long time, and for me this is the most positive fact of this test."

Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda)

"Today it was difficult to manage as the track was quite different from yesterday; it didn’t have much grip. That’s why we didn’t go for the fast time but instead worked to improve the feeling. Step by step, we improved a bit but not enough. We tried a long run as well, almost race distance, to understand the bike’s behavior and in the end it wasn’t bad. We hope that tomorrow we can have a better feeling. We’re at a better point compared to last year at this stage of the season, but there are some areas that we need to understand more. We’re still trying to get as much information as we can before the first race."

Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar)

Second day of the #QatarTest is over. Tomorrow we'll keep working! #AR42 Segundo día de test terminado. Mañana más! pic.twitter.com/zM2OtGR9Go — Alex Rins (@Rins42) March 11, 2017

"The truth is that this day has been positive. We were able to try many things and got some important information. I also tried to push harder to find the limit, and I didn’t incur any crashes, and this is really positive. For sure we still need to improve and get a better performance on the lap time. Tomorrow we will have to be very focused and finalize all the modifications we have tried in order to put together a competitive package. Also, the pace is good as I stayed in the 1.56 bracket."

Tito Rabat (Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS)

Segundo día muy positivo. Trabajando en la dirección correcta! Very positive second day! We need to continue in the same way tomorrow pic.twitter.com/gbISEG6uKc — Tito Rabat (@TitoRabat) March 11, 2017

"It's been a very positive second day for me here in Qatar. Most importantly we are working in a good direction with the bike and each change we make brings some improvement. While I'm happy with today and I think we've done a good job, we need to continue in the same way tomorrow. Our biggest issue at the moment is getting the bike to turn and drive from mid-corner to exit. We focused on this area today and we will continue to work on this tomorrow, as this is where we can win the biggest gain. My physical condition is still a limiting factor right now; the knee is a little painful after five or six laps but the biggest problem is that I lack upper body strength. This is a result of not being able to train properly since the Sepang crash, but the good news is that this is easily remedied between now and the first race."

Jack Miller (Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS)

"Today has been a busy day, which you can see from the number of laps we completed, because we had so much to test on the bike. Basically the team are working to get the bike to work the way I want it with the latest engine while at the same time I'm adapting my riding style to get the best from both. The change in the bike now compared to the bike I was testing before isn't huge, but there are differences, such as how you've got to open the gas, so it's just a case of adapting. Overall it's been a positive day, even with a fall at turn one early on when I ran onto the dirty part of the track and dropped the front. I didn't get to set a lap time today, but I was happy with my pace, especially on the last 14-lap run when I was consistently in the 1'56 bracket. Tomorrow we've got a couple of soft tires to throw into the bike, so we'll see what we can do in terms of the lap time then."

Sam Lowes (Aprilia Racing Gresini)

"Today was another good day for us. We did not run into any trouble and we were able to further reduce the gap behind the central group of riders, which was our goal for the first race. I feel like I’m beginning to understand the RS-GP better. We did some tests and had some positive responses and others not so positive, but everything helps me to have a clearer idea of which direction to go and to convey my needs to the mechanics. I am particularly pleased with the work we did, especially because I was quite consistent on used tires and that, more than the flying lap, leads to good results in the race."

Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

Bradley Smith (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

Mika Kallio (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)