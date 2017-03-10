Qatar Preseason Test Day One Round-Up

Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team)

.@AndreaDovizioso: “I had a really good feeling with my Desmosedici GP, better than I had expected” #AD04 pic.twitter.com/bE2s4xJXvF — Ducati Motor (@DucatiMotor) March 10, 2017

"In this first day of testing at Losail I had a really good feeling with my Desmosedici GP, better than I had expected, and the sensations were positive just like in Malaysia. We tried several different types of interesting set-up, which gave us some important feedback. Today everyone was very quick, but in any case I was able to set my time quite easily. We know we still have to improve certain aspects, but to start the tests in this way helps us a lot for the work that we have to do in the next couple of days."

Maverick Viñales (Movistar Yamaha)

"I have a good feeling after the first day in Qatar. I felt good with the bike already from the first lap, I was fast and, you know, that’s a good thing. We’ve been to four different tracks and I feel good at each one. This means I adapted well to the bike and we improved a lot. All the time we are bettering the race pace and each first and last lap on the same tire is quite similar, so I’m happy and I’m quite surprised that we improved on every run. We wanted to work a lot on the race pace, it’s important here. In Qatar it matters a lot to have a good pace because the tire drops quite a lot, especially on the left side. Tomorrow it’s our plan to make the tire life last longer and make the lap times more consistent, so we’re going to work on that."

Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda)

Karel Abraham (Pull & Bear Aspar)

"Today in the beginning it looked like it would be a very hard day because the track was very dirty and very slippery. We did three exits and it didn't get better. But afterwards as all the riders went out everything got much better, we had one set of tires completely destroyed so we put some new ones in and tried two new electronic settings for the throttle control. To be honest the first one was really bad and I still wasn't happy with the second one. So we decided finally to come back to the original set-up and put a soft tire in to chase a lap time. There was nobody out there so I had to push on my own and on my last lap I set my best time, which I was surprised by but I am confident now with the bike so I am happy with the work we have done and hopeful of making better lap times in the future."

Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati Team)

¡Primera jornada positiva en Losail! / Giornata positiva a Losail! / First good day in Losail! #QatarTest #JL99 😈 pic.twitter.com/i4bQ8U3ttd — Jorge Lorenzo (@lorenzo99) March 10, 2017

"This has been my best first day in all of the recent tests: right from the start we were always up with the leaders, and we were also quickest on the track before ending the day in fifth place. It’s important to see that my teammate Andrea Dovizioso was also very quick, proving that the Ducati goes really strongly on this track and that also I have margin for improvement. I still don’t have a perfect feeling with my bike, but every time I go out I feel more and more at ease with it and this circuit is certainly favorable for us. Tomorrow we will continue to try out some other solutions, but the conclusions we reached after today were very positive."

Jonas Folger (Monster Yamaha Tech3)

"Today was the first time that I experienced the Losail track on a MotoGP bike and I felt really good immediately, yet not just on the Yamaha, but also with regards to the track itself. The Michelin tires are working well so we were able to get up to speed quickly and then we continued our solid work. The team and I began to set up the M1 a bit and I rode both of my bikes, which was useful because in Australia, we did not completely decide which one would be better for me. However, after today’s work, we now know the bike that we will use and we will carry on with it tomorrow. All in all, it was a great day and I am happy with how we commenced proceedings here. We will aim to maintain this positive start and gather as much information as possible when I get back on the track."

Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha)

"Today we worked on the feeling of the bike especially on the entry of the corner. We improved, but I’m not very happy. We are not at 100%, because I didn’t have enough feeling to push on the entry, but today wasn’t so bad and we tried something quite interesting. We also had a bit of trouble with the front tire life, the tire is a bit too soft, so we have to work on the weight distribution. The condition of the track usually changes a lot here in Qatar, so we will try to continue our work tomorrow and try to make things better."

Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda)

"As always, on the first day in Qatar you need to adapt to the situation because it’s the first time riding at night, compared to the previous tests, and the track is always a little bit dirty. This means that you need to take some time to understand the track conditions and adapt well. In addition, at the end it was quite difficult, because the track temperature went down and the humidity rose quickly; it wasn’t easy to see the moisture while on the bike, and we saw many crashes. It was best to stop early. Today we focused mainly on working on the rhythm, trying to set up the bike a little bit more for the pace. We need to keep improving and I think today we did part of the job, but we need to continue tomorrow."

Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech3)

"It was our first night in Qatar and I’m happy to be back on the Yamaha and working again. My feeling on the bike is already more positive than it was in Australia and I think that I have more references on this track. I was just doing my job but my times continued to get better and I moved up the field, which is pleasing. I am still working on my riding style so that I can get the best out of the M1 but we have a very high potential as the bike’s grip and it’s behavior when it enters the corners is encouraging, therefore, I focused on improving myself on every lap. Once I am at a level that I am confident with, we will begin to adjust the bike more thoroughly. Nevertheless, today we made some advances with the Yamaha and I altered my style also so we were able to finish in a solid way. It has been a good start and I will keep pushing."

Andrea Iannone (Suzuki Ecstar)

"In this first day we have focused on the settings. We are encountering new problems similar to chattering and we are trying to find some solutions. I also incurred a crash, with no injuries, just because I was trying to push it to the limit. I’m struggling to find the right feel with the front end. I do not feel completely confident in hard braking, and then when I get to the maximum leaning I feel the front sliding away and in fact this was the cause of the crash. However, I’m positive because my feeling is that the classification is not really reflective of our stage of development. I struggle on the single lap, but my pace is not that far from the top riders. Of course, we have to work on all aspects, to be performing both in the timed attack and in the pace, but for sure the first thing is the one we have to improve most."

Danilo Petrucci (Octo Pramac Yaknich)

"Today we worked hard managing to bring down the development program of the bike. We had to do so many things and we collected a lot of information. I’m happy because it means that tomorrow we can start focusing only on the bike set up. I am also pleased with how I lapped today. I had the chance to do only one run of 10 laps and I did my best time at the end with used tires. As of tomorrow, we have the chance to work on pace as well as single lap performance, and also introduce some more improvements."

Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda)

"We can’t say today was one of the best for us, but it’s only day one and we worked hard on trying many, many different things, including a new fairing that we want to test further. Some of them worked well, while others must be adjusted. I’m not very worried about the fast lap because our rhythm wasn’t bad, so I’m satisfied with it. I had two small crashes; the first one was my fault as I braked a bit too late, while the second was a classic at this track as it came almost at the end of the session when the temperature had dropped and conditions weren’t good anymore. Anyway, tomorrow is another day, and we’ll work more on the bike’s setup for this track and try to improve."

Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Gresini)

Day 1 riding in the desert under the moon! 🌙🏁 @ Losail International Circuit https://t.co/scRFZU1Rie — Aleix Espargaró (@AleixEspargaro) March 10, 2017

Jack Miller (Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS)

"Today was like it always is the first day in Qatar; we spent most of the first session sweeping the track. Even so, every time I went out on the bike I felt faster and I ended the day with a quicker lap time than I've posted here before. But we still have room for improvement. I'm not completely happy with how the bike is working at the moment, but that's a combination of the dirty track and getting a feel for the latest spec engine we're using for the first time here. We made some steps today, but tomorrow we need to make even more. At the moment we're getting a little chatter in some corners and the bike is a touch nervous, so it won't always hold the line. At this track that's crucial because if you go offline then you're onto the really dirty part of the circuit, so that's something we need to work on tomorrow. But, overall, a positive first day here in Qatar."

Scott Redding (Octo Pramac Yaknich)

"I'm much more satisfied than the previous tests where we had to face some issues. We struggled a lot in those tests trying to find the problem. At Phillip Island the start was not good while here I immediately felt the feeling and things got better lap by lap. We have not changed much, and when I put the new tire I was able to improve a lot my lap-time. As a result I'm happy. When the temperature has drop I no longer felt at ease and we preferred not to take unnecessary risks."

Alvaro Bautista (Pull & Bear Aspar)

2017 helmet desing is coming...soon in my social networks!👍🏼

Diseño del casco 2017 pronto en mis redes sociales👌🏼

By: #starlinedesigns pic.twitter.com/gUg6t1Fge6 — Alvaro Bautista Arce (@19Bautista) March 7, 2017

"Today we had two Ducati GP16s available to ride so we took the opportunity to test a lot of things on both. It was a day to try things, to recapture our rhythm and wrap up some work we had unfinished from other tests. We lost a little time at the end trying out some new software from Ducati, which meant we couldn't use a new tire because the track conditions were no longer optimum. Tomorrow, when everything is in its place, we can work on the smaller details."

Loris Baz (Avintia Racing)

"The first day was really good. I did not have such a good feeling with the bike since one year ago and from the first laps I was going fast. Today I did not many laps, but this it is not so bad as we were able to keep some tires for the next two days. Overall I’m very happy and we need to keep in the same direction tomorrow, try to improve even more and solve the issues we have in some turns, but I’m happy with the feeling I had today. We had not many stuff to test, because the base set up was working from the beginning, so I just tried Michelin tires and I basically concentrated in getting some feeling with the track. Tomorrow we want to do a race simulation, and we will see how it goes."

Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar)

Pleased by how the first test day went #QatarTest #AR42 Satisfecho con la primera jornada de test en Catar pic.twitter.com/FN6EWBrMjY — Alex Rins (@Rins42) March 10, 2017

"Finally, I’m pleased by how the day went. Honestly, this circuit is proving to be a little harder than I expected it to be, performing in the MotoGP class. Being in the dark of the night, it’s pretty complicated to find the right references for the braking points and the lines, but I’m learning lap-by-lap. I also incurred a little crash, but I feel good. I had no injuries, and I really look forward to tomorrow, to trying the new modifications and improvements we have in our plan and in trying to get a better and better performance."

Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

Sam Lowes (Aprilia Racing Gresini)

Tito Rabat (Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS)

Contento de estar de vuelta sobre la @MotoGP, día para recuperar sensaciones y coger confianza. #QatarTest Happy to be back on the MotoGP! pic.twitter.com/phIcsqhzhv — Tito Rabat (@TitoRabat) March 10, 2017

"After being off the bike so long the feeling at the beginning today was a little strange and it took some laps to get used to the speed again. But with more laps came more confidence and I was happy to prove I was fit enough to test the bike. There is some pain from the knee when changing direction through turns eight and nine, as well as through nine and ten, but it's manageable. We kept the runs short, didn't push for a fast lap and instead just focused on finding a good feeling with the bike. Of course I'm not so happy with the position on the timesheet, but I'm happy to finish the first day on the bike with no issues and, more importantly, no crashes. Tomorrow we will continue in the same way, to build the confidence and to push without crashing."

Mika Kallio (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

Bradley Smith (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)