Phillip Island Preseason Test Day Two Round-Up

Maverick Viñales (Movistar Yamaha)

"Today we focused a lot on the race pace and honestly we did a great job, we made a big step compared to yesterday. Im feeling more comfortable on the track and Im getting more grip from the tires. I think we did a good job today, but we still have some work to do. We need to choose which chassis we like and decide on a few other things. We still have a lot of laps ahead of us. For sure I was trying to go faster at the end of the session today, but in sector three and four there was a lot of wind so I couldn't beat the lap time I set this morning, but Im happy anyway. I've been fast with both chassis and all the time Im riding 129-low and 129-medium. Like I said, we've made a big step today and well try to make another step tomorrow."

Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda)

Contento con el trabajo de este segundo día, mañana más! ✊🏻 Happy with the work we've done today, tomorrow more! #preseason #australia #test pic.twitter.com/kdaAnswJt1 — Marc Márquez (@marcmarquez93) February 16, 2017

"It’s been a day of really hard work, and I’m a little bit tired, but it was the plan we had for today with the team and we did it! Together with my Engineers we decided to do many laps to try a few things, and we focused on riding as consistently as possible, trying to avoid any mistakes. I also did two long runs at the end of the day, to try different configurations of the electronics, and that allowed us to gather a lot of information. Anyway, as I said yesterday, we’re still missing something, because I’m not 100% comfortable, but we’re working in a good way. Hopefully these two long runs will allow us to find the areas where we can take a step forward. I also tried a new Michelin front tire and tomorrow we’ll try the rear one, as today we had no time to do it."

Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda)

Day 2 finished in Australia. More positive day today … https://t.co/A69TgypPte — Cal Crutchlow (@calcrutchlow) February 16, 2017

"Today was a more productive day for the LCR Honda Team. Yesterday there were a few teething problems perhaps, but today we seemed to be able to keep a good pace throughout. We are happy with the pace because it is consistent. We tried lots of different things with the bike, some of which were good and some not so much. We need to work on those areas still, but I think that the Honda in general seems to be improving, and that’s good for us. We need to continue to give the factory the right information to improve, but I didn’t even go out to set one ‘fast’ lap time today, but if we had I reckon we could have been very competitive. That’s something we can do another day however, because in the meantime I’m happy enough with our consistency. The tire consistency was good and the bike is generally working well too, and even if the feeling isn’t perfect just yet, the speed is there, so that’s positive."

Alvaro Bautista (Pull & Bear Aspar)

"Today we worked on improving the feeling from yesterday and we tried various things. We haven't taken a big step but some small ones to improve my confidence. I have improved my pace quite a bit from yesterday but the truth is the track conditions were better and we have all improved. In the end we were a little more competitive than yesterday but I still don't feel 100% like the last tests. We have gathered more data and for example tried some new tires, which we found positive things with. In general it has been quite a complete day. Let's see if we can continue to improve tomorrow and take some more steps in the right direction, which even though we can't take giant steps will be important. We will work hard to make sure we leave here feeling as satisfied as possible."

Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team)

"Today was quite a positive day and I felt better on the bike than yesterday. We did several set-up tests, as scheduled, and we obtained some interesting results. There are some areas where we still need to work and we have to make the Desmosedici GP turn better, but today my times were quicker and we were all closer together. There wasn’t so much wind, the bike was a lot more stable and the set-up tests we did helped me to improve the feeling."

Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Gresini)

Day 2 at the island! Good improvement today! 🇦🇺🏝 @ Phillip Island https://t.co/ZdDIFXhY94 — Aleix Espargaró (@AleixEspargaro) February 16, 2017

"We are improving. Yesterday we had already started in the right direction. Today we did a lot of chassis tests. I am more than satisfied with both my flying lap and with our pace during the race simulation, which is very important. The bike has not changed much compared with Malaysia, but my feeling on it increases constantly, especially with the front tire and that is very important for my riding style. Now we need to keep improving our package."

Jonas Folger (Monster Yamaha Tech3)

"The Tech3 guys and I achieved a good amount today and overall I am very happy. We tried a lot of settings as well as tires, but we mainly focused on different riding positions on both bikes. After completing some distance on the altered version, we figured out that the original one that we had been using was better so we reverted back to it. We made a big step forward today especially with regards to me feeling more confident at this track, which is vital because of all the fast corners. My rhythm was also quite positive so overall I am really happy and it was a very successful day. I am looking forward to getting back on the Yamaha tomorrow and I’m sure that we can continue from where we stopped, and do a great job."

Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha)

"It was a difficult day for us, especially in the afternoon. This morning was not so bad. We tried some different tires but we especially focused on the pace and it was quite good. This afternoon we had some important tests to do, try a long run and modify something on the bike, but unfortunately it didn't work well and I wasn't fast enough. It looks like we followed the wrong direction, so after the interviews well go back to the box to try to understand better for tomorrow and we hope that we can improve. Being in Phillip Island with the good weather and riding the M1 all day is always difficult, because its hard work, but it's also a great pleasure, so I think this is a good birthday gift."

Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar)

Amazing feeling in Phillip Island with the @suzukimotogp #AR42 Increíbles sensaciones con la @MotoGP aquí en Phillip Island! 😀 pic.twitter.com/i5aDDIcT5W — Alex Rins (@Rins42) February 16, 2017

"Today we tried different things; some new specs of the chassis and also the new fairings. I feel comfortable. We took a big step since yesterday. Step-by-step, lap-by-lap, I can take better lines and so I can be more consistent. We could improve a lot in the third sector. We are more consistent than yesterday, we gained a lot of corner speed and I’m happy we are working in the right direction."

Jack Miller (Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS)

"We're all getting some graining on the left side of the tire here, mainly because of the track temperature, so this morning we tested both bikes with revised geometry to try and alleviate this. There was some improvement but we also lost a little bit of cornering, especially in the tighter corners like turns two and four, so we'll switch back to the previous set up for tomorrow. Having said that I did a 1'29.8 on a bike I felt less comfortable on and with a full tank of fuel, so I'm reasonably happy with that. Tomorrow I'm looking forward to throwing in some soft tires and pushing for a lap time on a bike that I felt really comfortable on yesterday."

Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech3)

"The second day in Australia was good and I will leave the track smiling. The conditions were even better today as there was less wind so it was more comfortable and enjoyable to ride the bike. I completed a lot of distance in order to continue getting used to this track on a MotoGP bike and I’m progressing but there are a few corners that I need to understand more and gain confidence with. Anyway, the day started well and we tested some tires for Michelin, which was positive, as I was able to lap consistently and at a solid pace, plus it was good to give them feedback. In the end, I produced a time that was under the 1’30 mark, which I am pleased about so I will sleep well tonight and then try my best to improve again tomorrow."

Andrea Iannone (Suzuki Ecstar)

"Today’s been hard because we could not find a way to improve the lap time. We are at a point where we still have work to do. Although, looking at the pace, I’m not that bad and it’s better than yesterday. I still don’t have 100% control of the machine; it’s only the second test, little-by-little. I need to understand how to attack the track to achieve a better lap time and how to best read the GSX-RR, but I believe this will come with time, after riding longer and longer. At the moment, we are focused on many aspects. We have many positives and we are working hard on our negatives."

Karel Abraham (Pull & Bear Aspar)

"In general it has been a good day. This morning we did some tests with the electronics and the tires. The first experiment was good and even though I set my best time on the second one I was losing the front from the third lap. Then we did almost a full race simulation of twenty laps and it wasn't bad, we set some quite decent times. In the afternoon we continued testing things and tried to keep the same tires but the rear was sliding quite a lot. At the end of the day I managed to set a bunch of low 1'30s and that was my best run of the day. I am happy because the objective today was to make a 1'30.5."

Danilo Petrucci (Octo Pramac Yaknich)

Impennare fa bene alla salute.

Wheeling is good for health.



Photo @FAlex79 pic.twitter.com/8u2V2vRRf0 — Danilo Petrucci (@Petrux9) February 16, 2017

"I am satisfied with the work we did today. I only regret not being able to make the most of the rear rubber in the time attack. What matters is that we have done so many tests and continued to have a good feeling with the bike. The position on the timesheet is not as good as yesterday but we will try again tomorrow."

Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati Team)

¡Día de mucho trabajo en Phillip Island! / Oggi abbiamo lavorato molto! / Hard working day in Phillip Island! #AusTest #JL99 😈 pic.twitter.com/uHcWGlAfy3 — Jorge Lorenzo (@lorenzo99) February 16, 2017

"Today we worked well, trying to lap with more consistency and we made some small steps forward, doing a lot of 1m30s laps. Tomorrow we’ll see if we can manage to improve our pace and constantly get under the 1m30s mark. We tried several different set-up solutions and in any case I’m optimistic even though we are still some way behind the leaders. This evening, together with my technicians, I’ll analyze the data and tomorrow we’ll try and get closer to the top of the timesheets."

Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda)

Interview time before tomorrow's #AusTest. Good night from Australia! 😉 pic.twitter.com/YrElO7Yt0U — Dani Pedrosa (@26_DaniPedrosa) February 14, 2017

"Unfortunately, near the end of yesterday’s session I started feeling a bit strange and things got worse overnight. This morning I couldn’t have breakfast as I wasn’t feeling good in my stomach and I had a bit of a fever and no strength. I could eat absolutely nothing until around 2 o’clock, so I just waited. I tried to do some laps in the afternoon, starting slowly, and although I improved a little lap by lap, I didn’t push hard. Anyway, now I’m feeling better and hopefully tomorrow I’ll be in better shape for the final day of the test."

Hector Barbera (Avintia Racing)

"We still at the same point as yesterday, we are not able to find a set-up that makes me feel more comfortable riding the bike and we have to keep working until we get it. The biggest problem is the front end and at this track If you don’t have confidence in the front tire you can’t go fast. Phillip Island features many fast corners, which are usually my strong point, but every time I push, I feel I’m going to crash. Tomorrow we have another day and the goal will be finding a solution to our problem."

Scott Redding (Octo Pramac Yaknich)

"I found the confidence that was missing in the first day. That’s why I am satisfied with what we have done and I thank the team for the way they worked. The race pace is not bad and we are not working on time attack yet. I'm just glad to have found those riding sensations I knew."

Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

Loris Baz (Avintia Racing)

MotoGP Phillip Island Test 2017 | Session 2 | Loris Baz |

P: 20 | 1:30.852 | +2.005 | #LorisBaz | Team Reale... https://t.co/cs26XmLTqW — Loris baz (@lorisbaz) February 16, 2017

"Today was a difficult day. In the morning we have problems with an engine and in the afternoon we have tried a lot of things but we lack a lot of confidence. Basically the problem is the same one as Hector and is the lack of confidence with the front. We have to continue working on the set-up of the bike to find a solution, because we are quite far from where we should be. With all these problems we could not test any tires for Michelin, we’ll try to do it tomorrow."

Sam Lowes (Aprilia Racing Gresini)

"Today we worked well. I am happy. I continue discovering how these bikes need to be ridden and I m beginning to figure out what I need to get my times down. Riding the RS-GP here at Phillip Island is something special. I like the track and I am sure that tomorrow we will be able to take another step toward a good starting base for the 2017 season."

Bradley Smith (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)