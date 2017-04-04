On-Form Viñales Leads Into Latin America

Dorna Communications

West of Buenos Aires and east of the Andes, MotoGP now touches down beyond the borders of the old Inca Empire as we gear up for the Gran Premio Motul de la Republica Argentina. It's a stark contrast to Qatar, as the Pampa of Argentina and Termas de Rio Hondo welcome the paddock to the passion of Latin America for the second race of the year.

This is the fourth season MotoGP will race at Termas de Rio Hondo. With Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) taking the first win, Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha MotoGP) the second and the number 93 hitting back last year, Argentina hasn't yet let one clear favorite for the win emerge - but based on the winner first time out, this year that could be different.

Despite the weather difficulties of the #QatarGP, the superstar so far remains Movistar Yamaha new recruit Maverick Viñales. Topping the timesheets and then staying calm to take his first win for Yamaha, the number 25 is still ominous - and he was also in podium contention last season in Argentina, as a sophomore.

2015 winner and teammate Rossi also created some Sunday magic in Qatar, and despite some preseason struggles, the nine-time World Champion was back with a bang when the lights went out. This race is his 350th in the World Championship, and he’ll want to make it another showstopper.

His key rival on the way to the win in 2015 was Marquez. With great form and pace shown at the track, this could be time for the reigning Champion to stamp some authority on the early stages of the season. Choosing the wrong tire in Qatar, Marquez kept it on the road and showed the same commitment to the long game that took him to the title last year – and Argentina could be a good place for a planned attack.

Dani Pedrosa, on the other side of the Repsol Honda box, is a man Marquez consider a threat in Argentina, too – with Termas de Rio Hondo more suited to the bike, and the number 26 having been a quietly threatening presence on the preseason timesheets.

The layout of Argentina is also good reading for the Ducati Team. With a double podium on the cards last year until disaster struck at the final corner, the Borgo Panigale factory have shown form both at the venue and in 2017 with Andrea Dovizioso’s stunning ride to second in Qatar.

Jorge Lorenzo had a difficult first race, but the five-time World Champion will have more track time under his belt after a private test in Jerez, and the conditions should be more constant than the ever-changing Qatar.

Andrea Iannone (Team Suzuki Ecstar) could be a dark horse again, after getting in the mix at Losail. At mistake cost him a result but the Italian’s pace was right up there, and the Suzuki is another bike that could gain from the Termas de Rio Hondo track. Teammate and top rookie in Qatar Alex Rins may have a harder time, after crashing in training ahead of the event and travelling to Argentina with a small fracture in his ankle.

The rookie stealing the headlines in Qatar was Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3), after teammate Jonas Folger did the same in preseason. Zarco took the lead and stunned the big hitters first time out despite his crash, and both Tech 3 rookies will be looking to convert their pace into positions in Argentina.

Fellow rookie Sam Lowes (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) expects to make a big step in Argentina, and teammate Aleix Espargaro put in a stunning ride in Qatar to complete the top six – the Noale factory’s best result since lining up in MotoGP in 2015 – which is a good omen for the RS-GP.

Then there’s Jack Miller (Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS), Scott Redding (Octo Pramac Racing), Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda), Alvaro Bautista (Pull&Bear Aspar Team)…all names with good pace, either looking to convert Qatar into momentum or make Argentina into a comeback.

The engines fire up for Termas de Rio Hondo on Friday as we return to the three-day regular schedule, with MotoGP on track from 9:55am (GMT -3). Maybe it doesn’t just take two – this time, it’ll take 23 to tango.

Morbidelli Leads Moto2 On The Road South

After a stunning victory first time out in 2017 – also his first win – Franco Morbidelli (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) is the man on the move at the start of the season. Taking the first lead of the year, it’s now up to his key rivals to catch him.

Teammate Alex Marquez will be one up for revenge, after starting in P2 only 0.023 off the Italian in practice. Grip trouble in the race saw Marquez come home fifth, and the 2014 Moto3™ World Champion will want to start hitting back straight away – big rivalries often start at home in the pitbox.

The three who finished in between Morbidelli and his teammate in Qatar will be big front threats again in Argentina. Tom Lüthi (CarXpert Interwetten) took on Morbidelli head-to-head throughout the latter half of 2016, and the Swiss rider is a certain contender for the title this year. His mission, like Qatar’s P3 man Takaaki Nakagami (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) – also a man gunning for the crown – is to stop the Italian gaining momentum too early.

Then there’s Red Bull KTM Ajo rider Miguel Oliveira, who took the new KTM chassis into the podium fight first time out. Now he’ll want to finish the job to open the Austrian factory’s rostrum account, whilst Fabio Quartararo (Pons HP 40) - quickest rookie in Qatar – could also be a good bet for another front challenge.

Representing the continent in South America’s GP is Colombian rider Yonny Hernandez (AGR Team) as he settles into life in Moto2™ after riding in the premier class – flying the flag and wanting to get his campaign in gear for 2017.

Mir Ahead of The Pack

2017 started the best possible way for Leopard Racing rider Joan Mir, with a stunning win in Qatar and the points lead for the first time this year. Now it’s time for Argentina - and the first chance for the grid to strike back.

Mir will certainly be tough to beat, with confidence high. Another tough rival is sure to be British Talent Team rider John McPhee, who arrives fresh from his best ever dry result in Qatar. The man who completed the podium, Jorge Martin (Del Conca Gresini Moto3), will also be a surefire threat at the front - carrying through his momentum from an impressive end to 2016.

His teammate, Fabio Di Giannantonio, is another to watch – along with compatriot Romano Fenati (Marinelli Rivacold Snipers). Both having more anonymous races than expected in Qatar, they did take strong top ten finishes – but will be looking for more in Argentina. The man just pipped to the podium at Losail – Aron Canet (EG 0,0) – is another who will be fighting hard to make sure that doesn’t happen again.

Likewise Red Bull KTM Ajo teammates Niccolo Antonelli and Bo Bendsneyder. Antonelli took a solid result first time out, and will be looking to convert that into increased confidence. Bendsneyder, who was tapped and subsequently crashed, will go all out at the chance to convert his impressive 2017 pace into a finish this time round.

The two needing a turnaround are Enea Bastianini (EG 0,0) and Nicolo Bulega (Sky Racing Team VR46), as the two Italians were further down the timesheets than expected in Qatar. For different reasons, Argentine rider Gabriel Rodrigo (RBA BOE Racing Team) will also want the weekend to play out very differently at his home race, after breaking his collarbone in FP1 at Losail. The RBA rider intends to ride but must pass a medical beforehand.