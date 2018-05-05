Oliveira Set For KTM Tech3 in 2019

Dorna Communications

Miguel Oliveira will become the first Grand Prix rider to come through the entire Red Bull KTM system to the premier class, with the Portuguese rider signing a contract to move to MotoGP for the 2019 season. The Moto2 frontrunner will ride for the Tech 3 team.

Beginning his journey in the Red Bull Rookies Cup, Oliveira joined the Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto3 team in 2015 and clinched six wins and nine podium finishes. He then graduated to Moto2 and in 2017 again grasped nine trophies, with three victories. He already has two rostrum appearances in 2018 on the KTM Moto2 machine in the intermediate category, and will be gunning for more.

“It is very early in the season but I am really happy that KTM have seen enough from this year and the last to trust me and believe I deserve this opportunity in MotoGP," says Oliveira. "I’m really thankful for that. I’ve always dreamed of MotoGP. I had it as a goal and to be able to achieve that is something so positive. We still have a long Moto2 season ahead and the fact that this is already done allows me to relax and really focus on my riding. I have been through all the steps that Red Bull and KTM have together since the Rookies Cup; I believe I’m the first. I think that shows other riders can trust in KTM and their project. I think I have the skills and the will to be able to perform well on a MotoGP bike.”

“This is an emotional step for us because it proves all what we have said about building a structure in this paddock and being able to come from the Red Bull Rookies Cup, go through the classes with us and end up in a MotoGP team," adds Pit Beirer, KTM Motorsports Director. "Together with Aki Ajo we created the Moto2 project to be the platform that develops riders for MotoGP and I have to thank Aki for this partnership because he is doing a great job with the riders; if they come out of his ‘school’ then they are ready for MotoGP and I’m happy we can give a chance to Miguel. At the same time I’m also pleased that he can trust us as the right partner to try and be a successful MotoGP rider. We already have a great line-up of talent and there is still one spot open. It feels great to know we can have Herve (Poncharal), Aki and Mike Leitner around the table to make our strategy in this paddock. Miguel has his goals for race wins, podiums and the title in Moto2 this year and he has our full support for that and then his MotoGP career will start in Valencia.”