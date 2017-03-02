MotoGP Team Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS Holds Official Presentation

DORNA / Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS

Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS is preparing tirelessly for the new season and has presented the motorcycle they will be using in the 2017 MotoGP™ Championship. Jack Miller, winner of the GP 2016 in Holland, has lead the event alongside his teammate, Tito Rabat, who begins his second season in the world-class championship. The event was also host to Emilio Alzamora, former Grand Prix rider, as well as other riders across all categories of the World Championship and young talents from project Monlau. After getting a taste of glory in Assen last season, Miller is ready to begin the 2017 season in great psychical shape having completely recouped from his injuries. Rabat, who suffered a grave injury at the end of the 2016, is hopeful that in this new season he will be able to perform at a higher level in MotoGP™.

Jack Miller: «Of course, last year’s victory was a great moment but we suffered many injuries among other problems. Now in the preseason, I have been much more focused on preparing myself physically so I can be in the best shape when the 2017 season begins. I think I have already reached that goal of being at the highest level possible. In general, the first two preseason tests have gone pretty well, so now I only hope to keep getting better everytime I hop on my bike. I am satisfied with how much progressed has been made with the Honda; everything is looking up. The first year with Estrella Galicia 0,0 has been quite impressive. When I arrived last season I wasn’t sure what to expect, but everything in general has gone very well. I hope that come this second year we will have the same success. My goal is to continue getting better and I am very happy to be part of the Estrella Galicia 0,0 team».

Un placer empezar otra temporada al lado del @TeamEG00MarcVDS #TeamEG00 ✊✊ A pleasure to start another season with this team! pic.twitter.com/bZn4YFZOGB — Tito Rabat (@TitoRabat) March 2, 2017

Tito Rabat: «I am starting this season with a different outlook now that I have more experience. I finished last season with pretty good standings. We have a very good race in Valencia and thereafter, a very positive test. At the beginning of this year we haven’t had the best luck, but I am very content with the new chassis; it offers many more possibilities than the one used last year. I am also very happy with my new technical staff and professional environment. Now I have Julito (Simon) with me, which is great company. On a serious note, I am overjoyed to have been part of team Estrella Galicia 0,0 for four years now; together we have lived some unforgettable moments».