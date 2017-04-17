Mir on a mission: it’s Texas time

Dorna Communications

Two races into the Moto3™ World Championship there’s a clear leader as we head for round three: Leopard Racing’s Joan Mir. A full fifty points on the board after a win and another win, not even a P16 grid position in Argentina could keep the Mallorcan down – so the target for the grid is clear: catch Mir if you can.

So far the closest challenges have come from British Talent Team rider John McPhee and Del Conca Gresini Moto3’s Jorge Martin, as the two riders completed an identical podium in Argentina to that of Qatar. McPhee has been there or close in both, but Martin believes he was lacking a little to be able to move up the rostrum. Now, will be on it from FP1 in Texas as motivation gets higher and higher.

Thank you Argentina, you've been kind! Pole position, on the podium again with 2nd position and fastest overall lap of the weekend. Next stop Austin 🇺🇸 A post shared by John Mcphee (@johnmcp17) on Apr 10, 2017 at 5:03pm PDT

It’s time to find some traction in Texas, with FP1 setting the weekend in motion from 9:00am local time (GMT -5) on Friday.

Moto3 World Championship Classification

1 - Joan Mir (SPA - Honda) 50 points

2 - John McPhee (GBR - Honda) 40 points

3 - Jorge Martin (SPA - Honda) 32 points

4 - Andrea Migno (ITA - KTM) 21 points

5 - Romano Fenati (ITA - Honda) 20 points