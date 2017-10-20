Miller: “I surprised myself with the turnaround”

Dorna Communications

Jack Miller (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) was out of action in the Japanese GP after breaking his leg training ahead of the event, but the Townsville rider is back for his home GP at Phillip Island – and says the speed of his recovery has surprised even him.

It sucks watching #MotoGP on TV but I'll be right for the Island https://t.co/wNgldNA6B5 — Jack peter miller (@jackmilleraus) October 15, 2017

“I even think I surprised myself with the turnaround,” nods the Australian. “It was a small accident but it snapped. Maverick asked me just then how I broke it as he was with me at the time! It’s been a busy time for me trying to get it back to working order. I probably could’ve made it to Japan but the quick turnaround wouldn’t have been good by the time we got here or to Malaysia and I want to finish the season in the best way possible for my team and Honda.”

The former Phillip Island Moto3™ winner also said he’s had some pressure to come back quickly following the incredible example set by Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha MotoGP) after the Italian broke his leg – and that two-wheel Australian legend Chad Reed had even texted him to start the countdown to beat the Italian to it. But Miller is thrilled to be able to race at home again.

Update, 21-09-17: @valeyellow46 has been declared fit to take part in the Aragón GP. He will be back aboard his YZR-M1 tomorrow for FP1. For more info see the link in the bio. #MovistarYamaha #MotoGP #AragonGP A post shared by Yamaha MotoGP (@yamahamotogp) on Sep 21, 2017 at 6:04am PDT

“It’s a great race for me,” smiles Miller. “The fans are crazy, the weather is crazy - as we’ve seen today, it’s Baltic and yesterday it was hot. But I’m really looking forward to getting the weekend underway. I sat on a bike yesterday at the pre-event and it felt good, so I think we’re in good shape.”

With some good performances at his home track in the past, Miller will be looking for a solid performance on his return.