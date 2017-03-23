Maverick Viñales' Preseason Prowess Translates to Opening Practice

Dorna Communications

By the end of the first track action at Losail International Circuit, it was a familiar scene from preseason - a stunning Maverick Viñales (Movistar Yamaha MotoGP) on top, and Repsol Honda Team’s reigning Champion Marc Marquez in second, 0.596 off P1.

Another scene familiar from preseason was Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda Team), who was third in the session – after the ‘Baby Samurai’ was the only other rider than Viñales to feature in the top five at every test in 2017 preseason.

Jonas Folger (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) had yet another impressive session, fastest rookie and taking P4 on the timesheets on a final dash – with Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati Team) completing the top five as the quickest Ducati on track as he debuts in a full GP weekend in red.

Another incredible performance came from Reale Avintia Racing rider Loris Baz, who shot up into the top six on his final lap. LCR Honda rider Cal Crutchlow recovered from an early mechanical problem to take seventh, just ahead of the second fastest rookie, Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3).

Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha MotoGP) was ninth quickest after a late improvement – but 1.483 off his new teammate Viñales. Aprilia Racing Team Gresini rider Aleix Espargaro completed the top ten.

There were crashes in FP1 for Sam Lowes (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini), Jack Miller (Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS) and Karel Abraham (Pull&Bear Aspar Team), with all riders okay.