Marquez Leads, Dovi Lags on #ArgentinaGP Day 1

Dorna Communications

Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez started the Gran Premio Motul de la Republica Argentina in fantastic fashion, finishing the day 0.404 seconds clear of his closest rival Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda Castrol). With plenty of late chopping and changing – with all the riders battling it out to get into the top 10 - the Spaniard’s reign at the top of the time sheets rarely looked under threat.

Here are the times at the close of play on Friday - including the names going straight to Q2 tomorrow ⏱ pic.twitter.com/xYXbPHNtyO — MotoGP™🇦🇷🏁 (@MotoGP) April 6, 2018

Fellow Honda rider Crutchlow was his nearest challenger, finishing the day as top Independent Team rider on a track he has good results on in the past. Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda Team) was third, despite being 0.908 back from his teammate.

Tito Rabat (Reale Avintia Racing) was the first non-Honda rider to make it straight to provisional Q2 entry as he impressed, ending the day just 0.043 behind Dani’s time. Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Andrea Iannone was the only other rider to finish within a second of Marquez in P5.

Last year’s winner Maverick Viñales (Movistar Yamaha MotoGP) finished 0.067 ahead of his teammate, Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha MotoGP), while Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) propelled himself into eighth right at the end of the day.

Monster Yamaha Tech 3 rider Johann Zarco survived a late flurry of times to end P9, with Jack Miller (Alma Pramac Racing) taking the final automatic Q2 spot in P10.

It was a difficult day for both factory Ducati Team riders, with Andrea Dovizioso 1.543 seconds back in 15th and Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati Team) just behind. With Rabat leading the way so far for the Borgo Panigale marque, both will want to move forward on Saturday – and will be hoping the weather stays clear to allow improved lap times on the hunt for Q2.

Hafizh Syahrin was less than a second of Lorenzo’s time on his first visit to the track in the Premier class – beating both Red Bull KTM Factory Racing bikes as he ended the day as the leading rookie.

It could be a crucial weekend for tyres at the #ArgentinaGP 🇦🇷



Here's everything you need to know about the @Michelin_Sport tyre allocation for #MotoGP pic.twitter.com/kqiB8MYaMT — MotoGP™🇦🇷🏁 (@MotoGP) April 6, 2018

The battle to get the final Q2 spots looks to be red hot. Can anyone stop the number 93 from taking pole? Find out tomorrow, with FP3 kicking off at 10:55 (GMT -3).

Moto2

Mattia Pasini’s (Italtrans Racing Team) 1.44.461 in FP1 at the Gran Premio Motul de la Republica Argentina was enough to see him end Day 1 fastest. Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Ajo) finished second overall, with the Portuguese rider also setting his fastest time of the day in FP1. Qatar race winner and championship leader Francesco Bagnaia (SKY Racing Team VR46) was 0.275 off Pasini’s time, as he and Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Brad Binder failed to improve their lap times from FP1 – the South African was fourth overall.

Here's the combined times for #Moto2 at the end of day one at the #ArgentinaGP pic.twitter.com/rSmlMcNqvM — MotoGP™🇦🇷🏁 (@MotoGP) April 6, 2018

With the track conditions constantly changing, Alex Marquez (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) was one of only five riders to improve on their FP1 times. He finished FP2 quickest, with his time of 1.44.802 enough to place him fifth. SAG Team rider Isaac Viñales was 0.455 back in sixth, with Danny Kent (MB Conveyors – Speed Up Racing) seventh. Rounding out the top 10 was Jorge Navarro (Federal Oil Gresini Moto2), Dynavolt Intact GP’s Xavi Vierge and Remy Gardner (Tech 3 Racing) – with Vierge and Gardner in the top three at the end of FP2.

Lorenzo Baldassarri (Pons HP40) was 0.619 back on his fellow Italian in 13th – he’ll be hoping to climb the timing sheets – as the battle for pole position heats up.

The Moto2 riders and teams will be back on the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit on Saturday, as they head out for FP3 at 09:55 (GMT -3).

Moto3

Enea Bastianini (Leopard Racing) topped the time sheets by a considerable 0.408 seconds on Day 1 of the Gran Premio Motul de la Republica Argentina, with teammate Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Leopard Racing) giving the team a great start to the weekend to make it a Leopard 1-2.

Tony Arbolino (Marinelli Snipers Team) was third overall, the Italian impressing as he recovers from his injury sustained in Qatar. Livio Loi (Reale Avintia Academy) was a further 0.041 seconds further back in fourth, while Del Conca Gresini Moto3’s Jorge Martin rounded out the top five on a track where he grabbed a podium last season.

Kaito Toba (Honda Team Asia) was 0.023 back from the World Championship leader in sixth, with home hero Gabriel Rodrigo (RBA BOE Skull Rider) – who led for most of the session – was a solid seventh.

Malaysian Adam Norrodin (Petronas Sprinta Racing) was eight quickest on Day 1 as he kept his morning pace rolling in the afternoon, ahead of Niccolo Antonelli (SIC58 Squadra Corse). Honda Team Asia rider Nakarin Atiratphuvapat suffered a crash on the final lap, however he walked away relatively unscathed – he ended the day in the top 10.

After an incident in FP1 in which he collided with Marco Bezzecchi (Radox PruestelGP), Aron Canet (Estrella Galicia 0,0) took P14, with FP1 leader Bezzecchi further down the timesheets.

The Moto3 riders will be back out again at 09:00 (GMT -3) on Saturday morning.