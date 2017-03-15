Marquez: "I'm very motivated to fight for the title"

Last year we saw nine different race winners. What do you expect from this season?

"I don’t think there will be nine different winners, but there will be several riders with chances to win. Maybe not as many as nine, but there are four or five that are up there. It also depends on the weather, because last year it helped a lot that it rained in several races. In some conditions, other riders could risk more. This year everything is more stabilised: The electronics and the tyres ..."