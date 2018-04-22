Marquez Hit With Three Position Grid Penalty

Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez won't start from pole for the sixth consecutive time at the Circuit of the Americas after all.

While Marquez topped qualifying, he was issued a three position grid penalty after being "found to be riding in an irresponsible manner being slow on the racing line and disturbing another rider."

That other rider was Maverick Vinales. Vinales was in the midst of a hot lap before being balked by Marquez, who was on the racing line at less than full speed.

Marquez will now start from the Inside of Row 2 -- directly behind Vinales, who shifts from P2 to P1.