Marc Marquez Journeys From Bangkok To Buriram

Welcome to Thailand! MotoGP has arrived for the PTT Thailand Grand Prix but on the way to Buriram, reigning champion Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) stopped off in Bangkok ahead of the event. First, there was an official welcome ceremony at Makaharn Fort and Marquez was joined by some home heroes – Moto3 rider Nakarin Atiratphuvapat (Honda Team Asia), Thitipong Warakorn (SAG Team), Apiwath Wongthananon (VR46 Master Camp Team) and former Asia Talent Cup Champion Somkiat Chantra (AP Honda Racing Thailand).

There, the riders were greeted by Senior Executive Vice President of PTT Buranin Rattanasombat and Tanukiat Junchum, Director of Professional Sport Development, Sport Authority Thailand in the ceremony, and they received traditional flower garlands and even models of tuk tuks! Then it was time for the riders to sit down for a few minutes Q&A with local media, ahead of heading back out onto the streets on Bangkok.

Jump onboard with @marcmarquez93 as the #MotoGP Champ takes a tuk tuk for a spin around the streets of Bangkok! 🇹🇭😆#ThaiGP 🏁 pic.twitter.com/gTV6uIipP3 — MotoGP™🇹🇭🏁 (@MotoGP) October 3, 2018

Marquez made sure the city got a real taste of MotoGP as he rode down Ratchadamnoen Avenue, all the way up to the democracy monument, where he did a couple of laps. Then, needing a few directions from a local, Atiratphuvapat stepped in and the two headed off for a hidden gem of the city for something to eat.

With the clock ticking down, it was time to head for Buriram – with Marquez soon roaring into town to enjoy the first ever Grand Prix at Chang International Circuit.