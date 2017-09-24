Marc Marquez Clinches Fifth Win of Season at Aragon Grand Prix

beIN SPORTS

Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda RC 213 V) secured his fifth MotoGP win of the season, and his second on the bounce, after a near-flawless showing at the Aragon Grand Prix in his native Spain on Sunday. The result bolstered the 24-year-old's position atop the world standings.

Flawless racing from @marcmarquez93 at the #AragonGP, picking up his 5th win of the season and taking one step closer to his 4th #MotoGP 🏆 https://t.co/cdminbbVUa — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) September 24, 2017

With fourth and seventh place finishes respectively, Marquez's closest rivals for the title, Italy's Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Desmosedici GP17) and fellow Spaniard Maverick Viñales (Yamaha YZR M 1), conceded substantial ground in their own bids to win the world title.