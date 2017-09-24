On Demand
MotoGP
Reuters

Marc Marquez Clinches Fifth Win of Season at Aragon Grand Prix

From fifth place on the grid, Marc Marquez roared to the front of the pack in his native Spain to claim sole ownership of the MotoGP points lead.

beIN SPORTS

Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda RC 213 V) secured his fifth MotoGP win of the season, and his second on the bounce, after a near-flawless showing at the Aragon Grand Prix in his native Spain on Sunday. The result bolstered the 24-year-old's position atop the world standings.

With fourth and seventh place finishes respectively, Marquez's closest rivals for the title, Italy's Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Desmosedici GP17) and fellow Spaniard Maverick Viñales (Yamaha YZR M 1), conceded substantial ground in their own bids to win the world title.

 

Previous Marquez Looks To Seize Advantage at Home Track
Read
Marquez Looks To Seize Advantage at Home Track
Next

Looks like you are using an ad-blocker

to continue to provide you with unmatchable content, disable the ad-blocker