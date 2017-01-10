Lorenzo: Formula One Switch Unrealistic

OMNISPORT

Jorge Lorenzo says a switch from MotoGP to Formula One is unrealistic but he has not ruled out racing cars at Le Mans in the future.

Lorenzo has been a dominant force on two wheels since making his MotoGP debut in 2008, the Spaniard winning three riders' championships with Yamaha. The most recent of those successes came in 2015 as he battled team-mate Valentino Rossi for the crown, Lorenzo taking the title by five points.

He had to settle for third last season, though, a year that also saw him test an F1 car for the first time.

Lorenzo was invited by Mercedes to drive their 2014-spec car at Silverstone in October and he performed well, the 29-year-old saying he found it much easier than he expected.

That test brought speculation he could swap sports at some stage in the future but Le Mans rather than F1 is his preference.

"Racing cars is something I could do more properly and more often when I retire from MotoGP," the Ducati rider told Crash.net.

"Three years ago here [in Abu Dhabi] I raced with a Ferrari 458. That's the top car I have competed in, but I would like someday to race in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

"That would be more realistic than a season in Formula One."