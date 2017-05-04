Guintoli Set For MotoGP Return in Place of Rins

OMNISPORT

Sylvain Guintoli will make a MotoGP return at the French Grand Prix this month as a replacement for injured Suzuki rider Alex Rins.

Rins is recovering from surgery after breaking his wrist at the Grand Prix of the Americas last month and will be replaced by Takuya Tsuda at the Spanish GP this weekend.

The 2014 World Superbike champion Guintoli will get the ride in Le Mans a fortnight later, though, stepping up from competing for Bennetts Suzuki in the British Superbike Championship.

Guintoli has not raced in the premier class for six years and the 34-year-old is relishing the chance to get back on the big stage once again.

🇫🇷 Le Mans MotoGP alert 🔊 🇫🇷 https://t.co/E1mExLX5IU — Sylvain Guintoli (@SylvainGuintoli) May 4, 2017

He said, "First, I would like to thank Suzuki for giving me this fantastic opportunity. Being able to ride the GSX-RR, currently one of the fastest racing machines in the world, is a very exciting prospect, let alone at my home race in front of the French fans.

"The Le Mans Grand Prix brings back a lot of strong memories, the best one of course was leading the MotoGP race for a few laps in 2007.

"This is going to be a very difficult challenge, adapting to the very powerful prototype MotoGP machine and the Michelin tires, but my main goal is to enjoy the experience and give 100 per cent commitment to Suzuki.

"The test [in Jerez] on Tuesday will give us some time to adapt and to start understanding this amazing motorcycle. Finally, I want to wish a very good recovery to Alex."