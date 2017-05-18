Getty Images #GoNicky: Racing World Rallies Behind Hayden May 18, 2017 15:54 American Nicky Hayden is one of the most beloved figures in motrosport, and his racing rivals are flooding in their support as he battles for his life. Praying for @NickyHayden and family! — Jonathan Rea (@jonathanrea) May 17, 2017 Te mando toda la fuerza del mundo Nicky! / My thoughts are with you @NickyHayden! 🙏 #yorespetoencarretera #cadenacambio pic.twitter.com/IZsqaTeDdz — Marc Márquez (@marcmarquez93) May 17, 2017 Best wishes @NickyHayden! Stay strong my friend! #GoNicky — Dani Pedrosa (@26_DaniPedrosa) May 17, 2017 My thoughts are with @NickyHayden and his family right now. — Neil Hodgson (@NeilHodgson100) May 17, 2017 #AB19 @19Bautista remembers @NickyHayden: "He's a fighter, he never gives up. I hope he gets well soon." pic.twitter.com/vbJitnL0Qz — Aspar Team MOTOGP (@asparteam) May 18, 2017 Horrific news about @nicky_hayden keep fighting brother.. we're all praying for you!!! #kentuckykid pic.twitter.com/ad2x3TRHkv — Leon Camier (@leoncamier) May 18, 2017 So many great memories with @NickyHayden As a competitor and teammate. Stay strong champ 💪 our thoughts and prayers are with you! pic.twitter.com/LSszY9YxZG — Casey Stoner (@Official_CS27) May 18, 2017 Thoughts and prayers @NickyHayden family, friends, and crew 🙏🏼😔🙏🏼#fingerscrossed — Colin Edwards (@texastornado5) May 17, 2017 Everyone is behind you @NickyHayden, the level of support is amazing and so deserved! 💪🏼#GoNicky https://t.co/m5ckhsG7RT pic.twitter.com/DHFqHNtq47 — WorldSBK (@WorldSBK) May 17, 2017 Pulling for you @NickyHayden get through this my man — Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) May 17, 2017 Hoping to hear some good news about @NickyHayden's condition... — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) May 17, 2017 Thoughts with @NickyHayden stay strong mate 🤜🙏🏻 — Sam Lowes (@SamLowes22) May 17, 2017 Devastated to hear about my mate @NickyHayden Keep fighting mate🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Chad Reed (@CRtwotwo) May 17, 2017 All thoughts and prayers going out to @NickyHayden and family !!! Stay strong buddy and hang in there 💪 — John Hopkins (@JHopper21) May 17, 2017 Stay strong @NickyHayden. Keep fighting! #GoNicky pic.twitter.com/CdFa9TsvfV — Jorge Lorenzo (@lorenzo99) May 17, 2017 Sad to hear the news about Nicky Hayden’s accident. Stay strong mate! Todo mi ánimo para @NickyHayden — Alex Rins (@Rins42) May 17, 2017 Everybody pray for @NickyHayden and his family right now please. 🙏🏼 — Ben Spies (@BenSpies11) May 17, 2017 Praying and keep thinking in a possitive way for you @NickyHayden ..and here too for all… https://t.co/UOA4QuGkAW — Toni Elias 24 (@ToniElias24) May 17, 2017 Previous Rossi Pays Tribute to Hayden Read Next