Folger To Sit Out 2018 MotoGP Season

Tech3 Press Office/Dorna Motorsports

One week before the start of the first Official MotoGP test this year, Jonas Folger has decided not to race in the 2018 MotoGP season.

Folger sat out the end of the 2017 season due to illness. He was subsequently diagnosed with a rare strain of Gilbert Syndrome, a common genetic disorder affecting 2%-5% of the population in which the liver is unable to process toxins effectively.

As a result, the Monster Yamaha Tech 3 rider reset his focus on recovery ahead of 2018. Unfortunately, the German has now been forced to announce that he will not be able to race this season – neither physically nor mentally ready to make a return.

Jonas Folger

“I’m incredibly sad to be saying this, but I will not be racing MotoGP in 2018. I wasn’t able to make the improvements I was hoping for, and at this stage I don’t feel able to ride a MotoGP machine at 100 percent. I’d like to thank everyone involved, but especially the Monster Yamaha Tech3 team, Yamaha Factory Japan, Monster Energy, HJC, IXON, Forma Boots and Rudy Project. I hope to be back one day and want to thank you all for your ongoing support.”

Hope to see you back on a bike at full gas as soon as possible, @JonasFolger94 💪 pic.twitter.com/0JlmCmCick — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) January 17, 2018

Hervé Poncharal - Tech3 Team Manager

“Last night (Tuesday) I received a call from Bob Moore, Jonas Folger’s personal manager. I couldn’t believe what Bob was telling me on the phone, that Jonas Folger has decided not to race the 2018 MotoGP season, because he doesn’t feel 100 percent mentally and physically recovered. It is still very difficult for me to believe, that he’s not going to race with us in 2018, especially because he has been somebody I had lot of faith in and I was sure we would reach top level together this year. I completely respect his decision, although it’s hard to swallow. Yet, I will try to find a solution for a replacement rider, which is a very difficult mission, as all of the fast riders are already contracted. But as always in racing we need to be proactive, inventive and hopefully we can make someone very happy. We will keep all of you informed about the evolution of the situation.”