Emotional Pedrosa Delights in Jerez Win

An ecstatic Dani Pedrosa said he now appreciates victories more than ever after winning the Spanish Grand Prix on home soil.

Pedrosa, a veteran of 12 premier-class campaigns for Repsol Honda, triumphed from pole at Jerez on Sunday to maintain his admirable record of having claimed at least one success in each of his MotoGP seasons.

The 31-year-old could be seen wiping tears from his eyes as he celebrated on the top step of the podium.

"I'm just happy because I'm much more conscious now," explained Pedrosa, who sits fourth in the championship, but is only 10 points behind leader Valentino Rossi.

"When I was younger it's more unconscious and you don't know why you're so fast or so good, but as you get older you have to be more conscious of what's happening and you are the one who has to make it happen more. It doesn't come as easy.

"It's much more fun now when things are happening … whether I'm an outsider or a favorite doesn't matter, because you're focused on your goal.

"It's not happening because people say something about you or don't – it's because you make it happen. And today is an amazing feeling because of that."

Reflecting on his latest victory, which saw him beat teammate Marc Marquez in the 3,000th world championship race, Pedrosa added: "It wasn't as easy as maybe it seemed, but I enjoyed it.

"I could have gone faster in the beginning but I didn't want to push the tire too push, Marc was on the hard tire and I knew he would be strong towards the end."