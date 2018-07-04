

Dorna Communications



After weeks of speculation about the future of Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda Team), the number 26 has announced that he’s made a decision as to his plans in 2019 - and that he’ll be holding a Press Conference at the German GP to make the announcement. That will take place on Thursday at 16:00 local time (GMT +2), and it will be shown LIVE on motogp.com.

This comes after it was announced earlier in the season that Pedrosa would be parting ways with the Repsol Team at the end of 2019, after having raced with the outfit since his debut in MotoGP™ in 2006.