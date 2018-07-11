Dani Pedrosa to Address his Future at Sachsenring





Dorna Communications



Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda Team) has a great record at the Sachsenring. The ‘Little Samurai’ has six wins – two in the 250 World Championship and four in MotoGP™, including three in a row from 2010 to 2012 – as well as four more podiums and a pole. That makes for good reading, and understandably Pedrosa is positive ahead of the mid-point of the season.



“I look forward to the race at Sachsenring, a track that I like,” says Pedrosa. “In the second part of the race at Assen, we managed to lap at a better pace than we did during the rest of the weekend, so we’ll try and build on that at Sachsenring. We also must improve our speed when we’re on new tyres in order to be faster in qualifying.”

That could be a key to the weekend, but it’s not just the results on track that will be grabbing the headlines. Pedrosa is holding a Press Conference on Thursday at 16:00 (GMT +2) ahead of the German GP to announce details about his future – and you can watch it live, in full and for free on motogp.com. With so many weeks of rumours, the wait is almost over...