Barberá Undergoes Collarbone Operation in Barcelona

AVINTIA RACING

Hector Barbera has been operated on early this morning by Dr. Xavier Mir in the Universitario Dexeus Hospital in Barcelona, Spain, due to a fracture in his left collarbone. The operation lasted for an hour and a half in which a titanium plaque was inserted with screws in order to hold in place the small fragments that had detached. The procedure was quite a delicate one due to the fact that this area had already been affected previously – Barbera had fractured his left collarbone in a crash during his adolescent years, which had generated a callus.

The current fracture is a consequence of a fall the Spaniard rider suffered yesterday at the Ricardo Tormo de Valencia circuit while training on a motorcycle not as powerful as his usual, a Ducati, on the tracks of the motor school which can be found in the circuit mentioned previously. For the next 48 hours, Barbera will remain hospitalized and it is estimated that his rehabilitation will begin in approximately four to five days. As of now, it cannot be confirmed whether or not he will be able to participate in the upcoming tests before the first Grand Prix of the season set to take place in Qatar, but is almost guaranteed he will be participating in the race.