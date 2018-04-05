ArgentinaGP: From the Track to the Water



Dorna Communications

Ahead of the Gran Premio Motul de la Republica Argentina in Termas de Rio Hondo, MotoGP™ first stopped off in the nation’s capital, Buenos Aires, to take a boat trip around the jewel of the region. Home hero Gabriel Rodrigo (RBA BOE Skull Rider) was joined by premier class frontrunner Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) and a newer face on the Moto2™ grid, Brazilian Eric Granado (Forward Racing Team), for the unique taste of the country before it’s back into race mode.





Beginning in Tigre, the riders got to see the warehouse that all the boats are stored in before they set off, with five levels of boats hanging in designated spaces like a car park with a unique difference. And then they were off, sailing first to San Fernando and stopping to take pictures of the houses and sights along the canals, with tourism on the agenda before the race weekend gets in gear.





But, as ever, speed wasn’t far away, with the next stop downriver at San Antonio – with jetskis there and waiting. After an hour hitting the water with a little more horsepower, it was time to refuel and get some lunch. Stopping off at the Sarthou Complex for some food and interviews ahead of the Grand Prix, the final leg of the journey then brought them back to San Fernando.

Now it’s time to head for Termas de Rio Hondo in the interior of the country as the second race of the season is about to begin – are you ready? Track action begins on Friday!