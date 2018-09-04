Español
Transfer Tracker
MotoGP

2019 MotoGP Provisional Calendar

Next year's MotoGP World Championship is taking shape.

Dorna Communications

Dorna Communications

The provisional 2019 calendar has now been released and you can check it out below. There are 19 races and no new tracks, but there’s plenty to look forward to.

We’ve already had news about the preseason test dates and there are plenty of headlines waiting in the wings, not least Jorge Lorenzo’s (Ducati Team) switch to Repsol Honda at the end of the year. And the fireworks will begin early as the five-time World Champion is allowed to test with Honda from Valencia.

We have the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup beginning next year, too, and Triumph come in as the official Moto2 engine supplier - setting us up for a season to remember in every class.

So without further ado, here it is - your provisional 2019 calendar!
Round        Event        Circuit        Race day    
1        QATAR GP        Losail International Circuit        10th MARCH *    
2        ARGENTINA GP        Termas de Rio Hondo        31st MARCH    
3        AMERICAS GP        Circuit of the Americas        14th APRIL    
4        SPANISH GP        Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto        05th MAY    
5        FRENCH GP        Le Mans        19th MAY    
6        ITALIAN GP        Autodromo di Mugello        02nd JUNE    
7        CATALUNYA GP        Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya        16th JUNE    
8        DUTCH GP        TT Circuit Assen        30th JUNE    
9        GERMAN GP        Sachsenring        07th JULY    
10        CZECH GP        Automotodrom Brno        04th AUGUST    
11        AUSTRIAN GP        Red Bull Ring - Spielberg        11th AUGUST    
12        BRITISH GP        Silverstone Circuit        25th AUGUST    
13        SAN MARINO GP        Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli        15th SEPTEMBER    
14        ARAGON GP        MotorLand Aragon        22nd SEPTEMBER    
15        THAI GP        Chang International Circuit        06th OCTOBER    
16        JAPANESE GP        Twin Ring Motegi        20th OCTOBER    
17        AUSTRALIAN GP        Phillip Island Circuit        27th OCTOBER    
18        MALAYSIAN GP        Sepang International Circuit        03rd NOVEMBER    
19        VALENCIA GP        Circuit Ricardo Tormo        17th NOVEMBER    
     
* Evening race

 

MotoGP
Previous Rossi Takes Top Billing As MotoGP Heads To Misano
Read
Rossi Takes Top Billing As MotoGP Heads To Misano
Next