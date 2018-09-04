2019 MotoGP Provisional Calendar

Dorna Communications

The provisional 2019 calendar has now been released and you can check it out below. There are 19 races and no new tracks, but there’s plenty to look forward to.

We’ve already had news about the preseason test dates and there are plenty of headlines waiting in the wings, not least Jorge Lorenzo’s (Ducati Team) switch to Repsol Honda at the end of the year. And the fireworks will begin early as the five-time World Champion is allowed to test with Honda from Valencia.

We have the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup beginning next year, too, and Triumph come in as the official Moto2 engine supplier - setting us up for a season to remember in every class.

So without further ado, here it is - your provisional 2019 calendar!

Round Event Circuit Race day

1 QATAR GP Losail International Circuit 10th MARCH *

2 ARGENTINA GP Termas de Rio Hondo 31st MARCH

3 AMERICAS GP Circuit of the Americas 14th APRIL

4 SPANISH GP Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto 05th MAY

5 FRENCH GP Le Mans 19th MAY

6 ITALIAN GP Autodromo di Mugello 02nd JUNE

7 CATALUNYA GP Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya 16th JUNE

8 DUTCH GP TT Circuit Assen 30th JUNE

9 GERMAN GP Sachsenring 07th JULY

10 CZECH GP Automotodrom Brno 04th AUGUST

11 AUSTRIAN GP Red Bull Ring - Spielberg 11th AUGUST

12 BRITISH GP Silverstone Circuit 25th AUGUST

13 SAN MARINO GP Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli 15th SEPTEMBER

14 ARAGON GP MotorLand Aragon 22nd SEPTEMBER

15 THAI GP Chang International Circuit 06th OCTOBER

16 JAPANESE GP Twin Ring Motegi 20th OCTOBER

17 AUSTRALIAN GP Phillip Island Circuit 27th OCTOBER

18 MALAYSIAN GP Sepang International Circuit 03rd NOVEMBER

19 VALENCIA GP Circuit Ricardo Tormo 17th NOVEMBER



* Evening race