Yoshimura Suzuki Preseason Testing At Thunderhill Raceway Park

DORNA COMMUNICATIONS

Suzuki’s new GSX-R1000 has been a long time coming, and, as Yoshimura Suzuki Racing President Don Sakakura points out in this video, everyone involved with the current program is expecting great results from the team.

Toni Elias and Roger Hayden will race the “R” version of the bike in the 10-round MotoAmerica Series beginning April 21-23 at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas. “I think we have a great platform to start with,” Sakakura says. “It’s up to us now.”

For the past eight seasons, the team raced the previous GSX-R1000. “I can’t remember the last time I was this anxious to actually go to the first race,” Hayden admits, adding that the new bike is a lot smaller and lighter. Plus, he says, “It’s really fast.”

Elias, who won six races in 2016, adds, “The frame is much better. The electronics are much better. The engine is better. I think we will do a great job this year. I hope we will battle for the win many times. That means we will be in front of Yamaha.”