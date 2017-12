MotoAmerica

Yoshimura Suzuki's Toni Elias led the first two days of the Dunlop tire test at Thunderhill Raceway Park last week before getting bested by Cameron Beaubier on the third and final day.

Beaubier's 1:44.896 topped the test with Elias clocking a 1:45.1. We were fortunate enough to have Elias and his Yoshimura Suzuki take us on a hot lap with our on-board camera to see the fast way around the track in Willows, California.