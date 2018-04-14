The Champ Checks Out in MotoAmerica Opener

Defending Superbike champ Toni Elias made a mid-race escape from an impressive Mathew Scholtz to open his title defense with a victory. Superbike rookie Garrett Gerloff finished third as title hopefuls Cameron Beaubier and Roger Hayden suffered early tumbles.

Supersport title favorite JD Beach narrowly held off Hayden Gillim to win the 600cc opener while young Canadian Alex Dumas ran off in the Junior Cup debut. Check this page a bit later for a complete rundown of the day's activities.

Supersport Final Lap

Supersport Race Winner JD Beach

Junior Cup Last Lap