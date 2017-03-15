Rhoades Racing/Farrell Performance Picks PUSH SmartGauge

Rhoades Racing has one goal for the 2017 MotoAmerica Series: Get Mark Rhoades and Jody Barry on the Supersport podium. Winning in an extremely competitive series like MotoAmerica isn’t easy, so, while many racebikes in the series are equipped with expensive telemetry systems, the team gravitated toward the latest innovation in performance tracking technology from PUSH, Inc.

PUSH SmartGauge launched earlier this year already has a big believer in Rhoades Racing/Farrell Performance. In fact, team member Sean Kingsbury calls the tracker, “The best value you can get on a telemetry system.”

After two years of development and testing with premier racing schools, the PUSH SmartGauge sold out in weeks. “We had all kinds of customers from racing schools to track riders looking to improve their performance,” said Craig Smith, president of PUSH, Inc. “The craziest thing was pro racing teams like Rhoades Racing/Farrell Performance had to have our first available units. Kingsbury was set on integrating PUSH technology, and the team found a competitive edge that other products couldn’t provide.”

“All current data-logging technology for motorcycles is 15 years old,” said Kingsbury. “PUSH’s instant appeal to us was that it was non-intrusive to install, it worked with our phones, and you don’t have to be a scientist to interpret the data. And the drone view has no match of any kind, regardless of cost. We can visually interpret and analyze our line. And the ability to text the drone view across the country for immediate feedback from our coach is something we rely on.

“If you’re going to get one tool to improve your lap performance, I recommend the PUSH SmartGauge,” concluded Kingsbury. “The everyday track rider will get more useful information from it than any other product, and its ability to visually interpret and provide immediate feedback is unsurpassed by anything on the market today.”

Rhoades Racing/Farrell Performance recently launched "Rhoades Racing TV" on Facebook with the goal of bringing motorcycle racing into the American home. More than 125,000 viewers have already subscribed to follow their season at Rhoades Racing TV.

Rhoades Racing/Farrell Performance is looking for direct involvement from fans by offering relevant gear, products, and coaching services, the purchase of which support the 2017 MotoAmerica Supersport race effort. For details, visit darkhorsepros.com.