After sustaining an injury in the preseason of 2016, Lewis's team, Yoshimura Suzuki, called in substitute Toni Elias to fill in while he recovered. Elias couldn't have had a better start to the season so Suzuki decided to stick with him instead due to the fact that there was not enough money to operate three full superbikes for the full season. Lewis was switched to the M4 Ecstar Suzuki in the Superstock 1000 class.