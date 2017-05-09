Former Superbike Racer Chris Ulrich Completes 1000 2-Up Rides

MotoAmerica

If you are ready to take a motorcycle ride like no other, the Dunlop M4 Suzuki Two-Seater Superbike is the perfect way to show how fearless you really are.

Thanks to the incredible talent of former Superbike racer Chris Ulrich, passengers are taken for the ride of their lives. All proceeds go to the Roadracing World Action Fund, which focuses on improving racetrack safety through the deployment of soft barriers.

Worried about crashing? While that is part of the risk and a fear that many people have going in to this experience, we’re confident in the skills of our pilot, Ulrich, who just completed his 1000th—yes, that is three zeros—at Road Atlanta with Katherine Legge, the British race car driver for Acura.

So what do you think? Do you have what it takes to blast around VIRginia International Raceway with Ulrich at more than 100 mph? Contact our ticket coordinator today at tickets@motoamerica.com for all the pricing and details.