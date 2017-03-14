Exclusive Interview: Toni Elias, Yoshimura Suzuki Racer

MotoAmerica/Paul Carruthers

Last year at this time, Toni Elias didn't have a job. When he got the ride for the Yoshimura Suzuki team in time for the Dunlop Preseason Tire test, he made the most of it. When he showed up for a second time on the GSX-R1000 at Circuit of The Americas for the season opener, the former Moto2 World Champion and MotoGP race winner knew he had to keep performing. And he did. He won both races to start his MotoAmerica campaign in style. Recently, Elias and his teammate Roger Hayden tested their new Suzuki GSX-R1000s at Thunderhill Raceway Park in Northern California and we got the chance to sit down with the Spaniard for an interview.