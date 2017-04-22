Elias Leads Yosh 1-2 in GSX-R's Triumphant Debut

beIN SPORTS

Saturday's 2017 MotoAmerica Superbike season opener at the Circuit of the Americas provided a dream result for the Yoshimura Suzuki squad as Toni Elias and Roger Hayden piloted the all-new GSX-R1000 to a convincing 1-2 finish.

Hayden attempted a final lap pass on Elias but couldn't make the move stick as the Spaniard upped his win streak to three at the Texas venue.

Meanwhile, it was a nightmare for the Monster Energy Yamaha team as champions Cameron Beaubier and Josh Hayes both suffered early-race crashes.

Quicksilver Latus Motors Kawasaki's Bobby Fong not only won in the Superstock 1000 class, he posted the fastest overall lap and hung tight with the lead Suzuki Superbikes until late in the contest.

