Elias Gets His Revenge In Superbike Rematch

Yoshimura Suzuki's Toni Elias came out on top of a highly anticipated rematch that lived up to expecations on Sunday at Road Atlanta. Roger Hayden also beat Yamaha ace Cameron Beaubier to the stripe to give the new GSX-R1000 another 1-2 result.

Jake Lewis (Superstock 1000), Valentin Debise (Supersport), and Nick McFadden (Superstock 600) also picked up wins this afternoon.

Check back a little later for a complete recap of the day's MotoAmerica action.