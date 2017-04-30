Elias Gets His Revenge In Superbike Rematch
Yoshimura Suzuki's Toni Elias took out his frustrations on the MotoAmerica Superbike field on Sunday after feeling hard done in yesterday's clash.
Yoshimura Suzuki's Toni Elias came out on top of a highly anticipated rematch that lived up to expecations on Sunday at Road Atlanta. Roger Hayden also beat Yamaha ace Cameron Beaubier to the stripe to give the new GSX-R1000 another 1-2 result.
Jake Lewis (Superstock 1000), Valentin Debise (Supersport), and Nick McFadden (Superstock 600) also picked up wins this afternoon.
Check back a little later for a complete recap of the day's MotoAmerica action.