Reigning MotoAmerica Superbike champ Toni Elias did the business again in a wet and wild Sunday Superbike race. Meanwhile, Hayden Gillim got his revenge in Supersport competition, while Ashton Yates ran off to victory in the Junior Cup race.

Check this page later for a complete recap of the day's events. For now, here are some more highlights:

Supersport

Junior Cup