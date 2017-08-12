Yamaha's Cameron Beaubier went wire-to-wire with a convincing win in Saturday's MotoAmerica Superbike Race 1 at Sonoma Raceway. The drama was aplenty behind him, however, as former champ Josh Herrin took out Suzuki ace Roger Hayden on the opening lap.

Title leader Toni Elias charged up to second, followed by series legend Josh Hayes.

Jake Lewis took top honors in the STK1000 class, while Supersport champ Garrett Gerloff and Braeden Ortt won out in the Supersport and STK600 races, respectively. Check back here for a complete recap of the day's action a bit later this evening.