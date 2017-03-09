Western Service Contract Joins Meen Team As A Title Sponsor

MotoAmerica/Staff

Western Service Contract Company, fueled by McGraw Powersports, will join the Meen Team as a title sponsor for the 2017 MotoAmerica Series. A vital part of the McGraw Group, Western Service Contract Company has been a leading provider of extended service protection for nearly 40 years. Currently available through McGraw Powersports at dealerships nationwide, Western's products offer years and miles of worry-free riding.

"Clinching the 2016 MotoAmerica Superstock 1000 championship would have not been possible without the support of the McGraw family. Thus, Meen Motorsports is very happy to be partnering with The McGraw Group for a second consecutive season," said Meen Motorsports owner Ameen Sajjadi. "Their continued dedication to the motorcycle community, along with their determination to achieving excellent results for motorcycle consumers, is a great inspiration to our team and will once again be key to our program's success."

“After a championship season in 2016, Western Service Contract and McGraw Powersports are excited to get out on the track with the Meen Team and challenge for a title again. With Josh Herrin and Bryce Prince, we know we have a winning duo with great potential and a strong following for our brand,” said John Chu, CEO of Western Service Contract Company.

The 10-round 2017 MotoAmerica Series kicks off April 21-23 at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas.