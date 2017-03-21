Tucker Rocky Sponsoring Yoshimura Suzuki Superbike Team

MotoAmerica/Staff

Toni Elias and Roger Hayden will campaign the new GSX-R1000 at MotoAmerica races this season. "Encouraging fans to come out to the races will be great for the sport," says Yoshimura Suzuki's Don Sakakura.

Tucker Rocky is pleased to announce it will sponsor the 2017 Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Superbike Team. Riders Roger Hayden and Toni Elias will compete aboard the all-new GSX-R1000, and Yoshimura is excited to have Tucker Rocky back for another season.

“We have a long-standing relationship with Yoshimura and this is the first time Tucker Rocky has had an opportunity to sponsor their team,” says Charlie Hadayia, Sr. Director of Merchandising for Tucker Rocky. “The 2017 MotoAmerica Series gives our dealers a chance to get to the track, meet the team, and see the new bikes in action. We are looking forward to further collaborating with Yoshimura.”

The boys getting er warmed up for day 2 of testing. #2017 #gsxr #1000 #superbike A post shared by Twitter: @RogerHayden95 (@rogerhayden95) on Mar 3, 2017 at 8:46am PST

“For 2017 having Tucker Rocky come aboard as an official racing partner is exciting for our team," adds Don Sakakura, President, Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing. "Tucker Rocky influences a lot of enthusiasts and dealers across the country, and encouraging those fans to come out to the races will be great for the sport.

"Not only will they see our new Suzuki GSX-R1000 Superbike in action, but they will experience all the changes MotoAmerica is implementing this year at the venues. We look forward to a great partnership with Tucker Rocky and Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing.”

Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing will make its debut at the 2017 MotoAmerica AMA Superbike Official Preseason Test on March 28-29 at Circuit of The Americas.