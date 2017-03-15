Roswell Bicycles Supporting Trevor Standish Racing
Trevor Standish Racing has teamed up with Roswell Bicycles and SCOTT Sports for the 2017 MotoAmerica Series. The program will include bicycle demonstration rides at race events.
MotoAmerica/Staff
Roswell Bicycles—one of America’s “Best Bike Shops,” according to the National Bicycle Dealers Association—will sponsor Trevor Standish Racing for the 2017 MotoAmerica Series. Standish will compete in the KTM RC Cup spec class.
Through Roswell Bicycles, SCOTT Sports will supply Trevor Standish Racing with six SCOTT bicycles that will be available for demonstration rides during MotoAmerica race weekends.
In addition, East Coast Talent Agency will provide the team with a promotional model for each MotoAmerica race. Frank Shockley of Fast Frank Racing Products will serve as the team’s crew chief at select rounds.
For a complete demo-ride schedule and bicycle availability, follow Trevor Standish Racing on Facebook. Standish will also be writing product reviews on SCOTT Sports Products throughout the race season.
To be a part of Trevor Standish Racing or have your name or business logo added to the outfit of the team's promotional model, email TrevorStandishRacing16@gmail.com.