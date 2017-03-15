Roswell Bicycles Supporting Trevor Standish Racing

MotoAmerica/Staff

Roswell Bicycles—one of America’s “Best Bike Shops,” according to the National Bicycle Dealers Association—will sponsor Trevor Standish Racing for the 2017 MotoAmerica Series. Standish will compete in the KTM RC Cup spec class.

Through Roswell Bicycles, SCOTT Sports will supply Trevor Standish Racing with six SCOTT bicycles that will be available for demonstration rides during MotoAmerica race weekends.

Racin' to the weekend like pic.twitter.com/FmdhOkivKw — trevor standish (@TrevorStandish_) March 15, 2017

In addition, East Coast Talent Agency will provide the team with a promotional model for each MotoAmerica race. Frank Shockley of Fast Frank Racing Products will serve as the team’s crew chief at select rounds.

For a complete demo-ride schedule and bicycle availability, follow Trevor Standish Racing on Facebook. Standish will also be writing product reviews on SCOTT Sports Products throughout the race season.

To be a part of Trevor Standish Racing or have your name or business logo added to the outfit of the team's promotional model, email TrevorStandishRacing16@gmail.com.