Racer Jody Barry Receives Roadracing World “Racing Hero Award” At COTA

Dorna Communications

On Thursday, 18-year-old Pro road racer Jody Barry was given the first Racing Hero Award presented by Roadracing World in conjunction with ASRA during the MotoAmerica riders meeting at Circuit of The Americas.

Barry earned the award when he selflessly helped fellow racer Dustin Apgar get free from his crashed and burning motorcycle during the 76th Daytona 200 March 18 at Daytona International Speedway.

Shortly after the start of the race, Apgar nearly highsided off his Yamaha YZF-R6, landed on his motorcycle awkwardly and crossed paths with Barry, causing them both to crash. In the incident, Apgar’s left foot became stuck in his chain and sprocket and he was unable to free himself from his burning motorcycle. Barry ran to Apgar’s aid, freed his foot, and dragged him away from his burning motorcycle seconds before a pool of fuel spilled onto the ground ignited in a huge fireball.

Jody Barry freeing Dustin Apgar from his crashed and burning motorcycle during the Daytona 200.

Barry was presented the award by Roadracing World & Motorcycle Technology Founder, Vice-President and Editor John Ulrich and ASRA President Kevin Elliott. Apgar, who suffered the loss of two toes on his left foot and a deep laceration in his left thigh in the incident, also attended the presentation.

Barry received a standing ovation from the group of MotoAmerica riders, crew chiefs, team managers and officials in attendance.